Twenty-two years after her banger came out, Jennifer Lopez is proving she’s still Jenny from the Block... or at least Jenny from the Bodega.

Last May, some chronically online folks unearthed a 2022 interview Lopez did for Vogue’s “73 Questions” series. In it, she revealed her bodega order: “a ham and cheese on a roll with an orange drink, if you know you know.” The obscure beverage reference confused the Twitterati and Lopez later had to clarify what she meant by the “orange drink.” (FWIW, it’s “just a plain orange drink.”)

As a business-savvy entrepreneur, she capitalized on the viral moment and launched a new flavor for her cocktail brand Delola. Meet the L’Orange Spritz and the ultra-stylish campaign to go along with it.

J.Lo’s Plunging Swimsuit

On Friday, the Atlas star announced her brand’s new flavor on main, with a cheeky nod to her viral interview. “L’Orange Drink … IYKYK,” she wrote on Instagram. As is her Delola tradition, she starred in the campaign wearing nothing but a saucy swimsuit.

While she’s worn more colorful beachside ’fits in the past, she chose a neutral look to let her orange beverage pop. Still, nothing about her cream one-piece was drab. While lounging on an ivory sunbed, she wore a halter-style suit in the same color family that featured the deepest plunging neckline.

Leaning into her sophisticated color palette, she accessorized with more neutrals including a massive wide-brim hat and $65 brown shield sunglasses from Otra. Even when Lopez is scantily clad, her looks are still elevated and elegant.

ICYWW, the L’Orange Spritz is a sparkling cocktail with premium amaro, orange, and passionfruit. It retails for about $13 for a 375ml bottle and $19 for 750ml.

She Loves A Swim Ad

Lopez’s vision for Delola drinkers seems to be to enjoy a sip of her cocktails while lounging poolside. At least, that’s the vibe her swimwear-centric campaigns seem to evoke.

In May of 2023, just a month after she launched her craft cocktails brand, she launched her first campaign — and it set the tone for materials to come. She wore a high-leg, low-cut ’80s-style one-piece painted in mustard yellow. She upped the glam ante with a printed bandana, gold hoops, and square sunglasses.

A year later, the songstress wore a sequined three-piece set with a bikini top, skirt, and kimono to promote Delola’s “Light Margarita.” Her lime green co-ords from Lapointe’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection matched the verdant hues of her low-calorie drink.

House of Delola

Delola may not be a fashion brand, but its ads always serve.