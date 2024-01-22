Jennifer Lopez and Intimissimi only began working together last March, but in such a short period they’ve already proven they’re a match made in lingerie heaven. The evidence lies in Lopez’s many buzzy campaigns for the brand, as well as her covetedcapsule collection, which is littered with the most elegant intimates.

It’s no surprise that as the world gears up for Valentine’s Day, AKA the Super Bowl of the lingerie space, Lopez would star in yet another saucy campaign. She fully leaned into the color of love in a lacy crimson set.

J.Lo’s Red-Hot Valentine’s Lingerie

On Saturday, Lopez posed in a deep red set perfect for the hearts-centric holiday. Photographed by Norman Jean Roy, the “Can’t Get Enough” singer was captured smelling the roses — dozens and dozens of long-stem red ones in clear vases. The blooms acted as a festive color story to which Lopez matched her look.

The Hustlers star chose a balconette bra covered in floral lace and matching sheer panties. Ever the glam icon, she further merchandised the luxe intimates by throwing on a silk kimono, also in a deep shade of scarlet. She kept her topper fully open to effortlessly flaunt her undies.

J.Lo’s Undies Cost $15

If you want to cop Lopez’s romantic Valentine’s look, her entire ’fit is still available. Her balconette bra retails for $69, while her undies are $15. The silken topper, meanwhile, goes for $179.

A Lacy Valentine’s Day Tradition

This isn’t her first Valentine’s Day romp with the intimates label. Last year, Lopez stripped down to a matching set, also with an elegant robe. Instead of a fiery ensemble, however, she went the opposite route in a cool turquoise number in the sheerest of sheer fabrics. She topped off the intimates with a bridal white kimono, which she let slide past her arms.

I’m already looking forward to next year.