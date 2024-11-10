Scorpio season may feel intense and moody, but this is your last week of relative peace before party girl Sagittarius enters the chat. The weeks are quickly filling up with holiday plans, and the amount of mental math necessary to coordinate your exercising/showering/laundry schedule is suddenly giving AP Calculus.

But it’s OK, the frenetic holiday energy is all part of that magical vibe that allows you to connect with all of your loved ones, right? Right. (I’m manifesting peace.) Investing in some style staples to see you through the end of the year can help calm the chaos. After all, half the battle of a packed social calendar is figuring out what the hell to wear to each function.

Don’t worry about splurging on an entirely new wardrobe; instead, adapt the outfits that already make you feel amazing. Update your favorite dress with a new pair of tights, opt for a gorgeous winter coat, or officially banish heels and declare it the year of the ballet flat.

Inspired by this week’s horoscopes from Alexandria Lettman, Bustle’s astrology columnist, here are my ​​suggestions on how to honor both your birth chart and your closet. Be sure to check your sun and Venus signs!

It’s OK to take the backseat every once in a while. When you feel overwhelmed, let your clothes do the talking.

Being passive is so last season. Don’t shy away from wearing exactly what feels good in the moment.

It’s time to shine and embrace your strong-willed, opinionated self. Give everyone a chance to stop and stare at your bold outfits.

Are you giving too much credence to other people’s opinions? Wear an outfit that reminds you that you are in charge.

A new beginning is on the horizon, so this isn’t the time to shrink back from opportunities. Dress for the life you want.

Your inner critic needs to take the week off. Choose an item you normally wouldn’t wear and rock it anyway.

Release the feeling that it's selfish to take care of yourself before others. Put your phone on silent and walk around the mall until sartorial inspo hits.

The depths of your emotions can sometimes be jarring — and that’s OK. Give yourself the gift of warmth, comfort, and coziness.

When something isn’t right, you’ll know. Experiment with different textures and fits this week to find the perfectly balanced look.

Diving into your feelings may not come as naturally as diving into your planner, but you have space for both. Organize your closet and see what staples are missing.

Do you ever look at people’s outfits and think, “I could never pull that off”? Well, guess what: This is the week to push your limits.

Cultivate self-trust by practicing restraint. Outfits don’t need to be flashy to command attention, so give something chic and low-key a try.