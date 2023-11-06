Bennifer 2.0 continues to prove they’re stronger the second time around — especially when it comes to date-night dressing.

Over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck graced a star-studded gala in LA. Naturally, all eyes were on them. While the Gone Girl star looked smart in a dapper suit, Lopez, looked particularly riveting in her risqué, underwear-flaunting ensemble.

The Most Glamorous Date Night

On Saturday, Bennifer attended the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala at the famed museum, joining countless other A-listers including Kim Kardashian and Lupita Nyong’o. The annual soirée, co-chaired by Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio, honored David Fincher and artist Judy Baca this year.

The evening was utterly fashion-centric. Presented by Gucci, the Italian label introduced Ancora Notte, the first eveningwear collection designed by new creative director Sabato De Sarno.

On theme, Lopez and Affleck both outfitted themselves in elegant Gucci creations. The Argo actor chose a timeless ensemble featuring a crisp white button-up paired with a black suit. He accessorized simply with a black bow tie and leather shoes.

While he went the classic route, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer was absolutely on trend in a Hollywood favorite: a sheer dress that exposed her undies.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

J.Lo’s Underwear-Forward Look

Equal parts glamorous and saucy, Lopez’s masterpiece of a gown featured a built-in bra made of champagne-colored satin. The lingerie-inspired bodice lent itself to cut-outs on her torso, further adding to the ’fit’s risqué factor.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The bottom half of the gown, however, was heaps more daring. Lopez’s floor-length skirt — complete with a thigh-high slit — was made entirely of embroidered lace. It fully exposed the beige high-waist undies she wore underneath.

Hannah Orenstein, Bustle’s Deputy Lifestyle Editor and dating expert, approves of Lopez’s romantic fashion philosophy — and recommends trying it yourself.

Spice Things Up: “Yes, a sexy outfit is going to catch your partner’s eye. But more importantly, it can also give you an extra boost of confidence and excitement. It sets the mood for date night, plus whatever comes afterward.” — Orenstein

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lopez’s recent affinity for visible underpinnings is to be expected. After all, she has become somewhat of an intimates connoisseur. In March, she began modeling lingerie for Intimissimi. And just last month, Lopez released her own collection with the brand, featuring bedazzled undies and the raciest of cut-outs.

Her Iced-Out Accessories

Ever the glamorous dresser, Lopez merchandised the look with blinged-out accessories. Her ring, bracelet, and earrings all featured precious stones and diamonds, adding a ton of sparkle to her look.

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The most eye-catching piece of her ensemble, however, was the ruby red necklace with a massive pendant that sat atop her décolletage. The statement piece stood out against her beauty look — bronzed makeup and tousled locks.

Date night done right.