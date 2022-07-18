It’s happened: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially gotten hitched. The famed couple rekindled their romance back in April 2021, 19 years after their first engagement ended in 2002. Lopez shared the announcement exclusively in her newsletter, On The J Lo, providing photos of the couple and behind-the-scenes details of their nuptials.

“We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” she wrote. The couple hopped over to Vegas for a midnight run through the Tunnel of Love. J Lo donned two dresses for the occasion, the first of which was her ‘something old,’ which was actually “a dress from an old movie,” the actor/singer shared in her newsletter. The classic white dress was a simple, sleeveless boatneck gown with a fitted bodice and pleated skirt in a textured fabric — very reminiscent of a 1940s silhouette.

In a video taken by hairstylist Chris Appleton — who did the star’s half-updo — J.Lo shares, “I've had this dress for so many years, and I've just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day.”

The second dress she wore was by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad, whose work is also seen in Lopez’s recent film Marry Me. This one featured a sweetheart off-the-shoulder neckline, a corset bodice, and a flowing train with a matching lace-trimmed veil.

And, in case you were wondering, hubby Affleck kept it simple with a suit jacket from his closet.

Fans have been shipping Bennifer for literal decades, and with the engagement announcement bringing up old feels, J.Lo eloquently summed up the couple’s love story in her newsletter. “In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible, and one another) at very, very long last.” Ah, how romantic.