2024 was a sequence of pop culture phenomena. Charli XCX painted a season lime green with brat summer; Moo Deng, a literal baby hippo, became a skin care icon; and moviegoers held space for Wicked, its press tour, and its lyrics.

The fashion industry’s cadence of buzzy moments was even quicker. Method dressing became the celeb trend du jour, with red carpets practically becoming extensions of their films’ narratives. On the brand front, luxury houses’ creative directors played musical chairs, ushering in new style eras (and ending some).

The biggest style trends this year, however, were also the wildest. “Naked” dressing got a whole lot nakeder. The derrière — in all its glory — became fashion’s newest prime real estate. Beyoncé popularized assless chaps, the cheekiest Western-inspired style, while Kendall Jenner and Katy Perry flaunted butt cleavage.

Cleavage was also a hit in another category entirely: footwear. Maison Margiela’s Tabi shoes, the controversial style with a massive slit between the toes, boomeranged back into popularity this year, with Dua Lipa and Kylie Jenner leading the charge. Toes in general were a massive sensation, especially with the other divisive shoe trend: the toe-flaunting naked shoe.

Ahead, these and more of the year’s wildest fashion trends. You’re in for a jaw-dropping recap.

Granny Panties

If 2023 was the year of the thong, 2024 saw a new way to expose underwear. Instead of little to no coverage, style stars like Dakota Johnson, Florence Pugh, and Ashley Graham embraced a style previously considered drab: granny panties.

Celebs proved that Nana’s go-to knickers aren’t just comfy, they can also be chic, especially when styled under the sheerest textured dresses. Even designers like Gucci and Michael Kors sent iterations of the look down thier runways, monogrammed or otherwise.

Assless Chaps

Since Beyoncé released Cowboy Carter in March, she began a country girl style revolution. Everyone said yeehaw to cowgirl hats, Western boots, big buckled belts, and turquoise jewelry. The most daring trend to come out of Bey’s new country era, however, was assless chaps.

The “16 CARRIAGES” songstress wore chaps repeatedly with varying underwear styles (thongs included) and singlehandedly launched the booty-baring trend. A slew of stars followed suit including Megan Thee Stallion, Carrie Underwood, and Khloé Kardashian.

Butt Cleavage

Cheeks aren’t the only parts of the posterior that trended this year: cracks did too. Kendall first debuted the butt cleavage-focused style when she flaunted part of hers at this year’s Met Gala. Since then, several fashion rebels also flaunted theirs.

Strategically placed cutouts were the route Jenner and Julia Fox took for this trend. Meanwhile, the lace-up corset style was employed by Perry, Bella Hadid, and Chloe Bailey.

Maison Margiela Tabis

If booty crack trended, so did a toe crack via the hotly debated Maison Margiela Tabis. Since the Tabi Swiper, aka the real-life account of a woman’s date stealing (!!) her Maison Margiela shoes, trended late last year, the decades-old style from the luxury label shot back to fashion infamy. First launched in 1988, the Margiela style is identifiable by its split-toe design.

This year, more and more style stars embraced the shoe including Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy. Its biggest endorsers, however, are Lipa and Kylie, who’ve rocked iterations that include Mary Janes, boots, pumps, and ballerina mules.

Colored Tights

A cheugy trend also made this fashion recap. Cue: Blair Waldorf’s go-to colored tights. In the early seasons of Gossip Girl, Constance Billard’s queen bee made colored tights a crucial component of her prep-school uniform. Fans of the show consequently embraced the look in the late 2000s through the early 2010s before the style was deemed passé.

Well, the bright hosiery is cheugy no more. Everyone from Blake Lively to Selena Gomez started rocking rainbow brights tights, either via contrasting color palettes or monochromatic ensembles. The look is infiltrating runways too. Even designers like Versace are taking style notes from the Gossip Girl icon. Now that’s a legacy.

Naked Shoes

Another controversial shoe style was one that dominated in 2023 and continued to reign in 2024 — with a few style updates. Mesh flats that showed off one’s digits were the craze last year, especially during warmer months.

This year, the likes of Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lawrence kept the love for the mesh flat going strong, while others leaned into its modern-day upgrades. (See: Camila Cabello’s sheer pumps.) The more blatantly bare shoe, however, is the PVC/lucite/clear iteration that both Katy Perry and Kylie have been spotted rocking.

Navel-Baring Plunge

Plunging necklines are nothing new — anyone who’s anyone has flaunted décolletage at some red carpet or another. This year’s improvement, however, was a matter of proportions. Dresses with cleavage-baring necklines featured much deeper, well, plungier, dips.

Sydney Sweeney, Megan Thee Stallion, and more style stars all wore dresses that slid past their belly buttons. The new rulebook goes: If it doesn’t flaunt your navel, don’t even bother calling it plunging.

Your move, 2025.