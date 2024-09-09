Jennifer Lopez is living proof that a woman’s post-breakup season can be absolutely feral — especially sartorially. Since Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce announcement in August, the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” songstress has been flaunting her risqué style from wearing the sheerest, bra-flaunting numbers to basically inventing the “buttfie” (yes, a butt selfie) in a cheeky swimsuit. So far, there have been zero misses.

That said, nothing tops her recent look. Taking a page out of Princess Diana’s playbook, Lopez wore her version of the late royal’s famed “revenge dress.” Best believe it was her wildest, nakedest look yet. Meet: the revenge dress to end all revenge dresses.

J.Lo’s Skin-Baring Number

On Friday, Sept. 6, Lopez attended the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) to promote her latest project, the sports film Unstoppable. She completely embodied the movie’s title in that she, too, was an unstoppable fashion phenom.

On the red carpet, she wore a dazzling silver dress from Tamara Ralph covered in mirrored rectangular paillettes. From the front, it seemed like your run-of-the-mill red carpet look, albeit with coquettish velvet bows that bookended her sleeveless boat neckline. The same massive bows — about three more — ran down the length of each side.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She leaned into the silver motif with a shimmery clutch, bedazzled heels, and equally glimmering earrings.

Her Profile Was A Different Story

When she turned, however, Lopez revealed what was underneath her cutesy bows — a whole lotta nothing. Her dress was generously open on each side from the top to the hem, save for her ribbons holding it in place, making it arguably the most jaw-dropping outfit she’s worn since she debuted that plunging Versace dress over 20 years ago.

Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images

She Twinned With Katy Perry

Surprisingly, Lopez wasn’t the first to wear the barely there beribboned style. Back in April, Katy Perry debuted a similar look at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The key difference is that Lopez’s leaned more glam, while Perry’s was much more revealing.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

The “Roar” singer wore a maxi dress from Interior NYC which, save for red bows, was also completely open on each side. It was fabricated in a see-through beaded mesh material allowing her to flaunt her black lingerie set.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Great minds.