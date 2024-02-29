As fashion month comes to a close, one thing has been made abundantly clear: 2024 is the year of the accessory. Fashion designers are stacking handbags, “mob wife” wannabes are layering statement necklaces, leg warmers are back en vogue, and opera gloves haven’t been this popular since Princess Diana. But nowhere has the affinity for accouterment been more evident than within the jewelry space.

As an antidote to 2023’s Y2K nostalgia overload, jewelry box heroes from generations past have re-entered the marketplace. Accessories that haven’t been touched in decades are cropping up on the wrists, ankles, and lapels of the industry’s most fashionable; brooches are being pinned needlessly to jackets and hats, high-end anklets are becoming a red carpet fixture, and watches have returned to staple status.

Though ornate pins and dainty timepieces might sound like the contents of a musty estate sale, trending styles feel 100% current. And further down on the list of 2024 jewelry trends lies even more newness — like spiral earrings, cord necklaces, and flashy metallic baubles.

With this mix of old and new, one theme holds true: these pieces were designed to make a statement.

2024 Jewelry Trends To Know About

Put aside your thoughts of Zoloft and menty b’s, because this year, spiraling is something you can actually look forward to. Swirly designs have been slowly gaining traction among smaller designers, and this year, the trend will hit the big time. In classic materials like pearl, gold, and silver, they offer a more artful update to the classic hoop, necklace, or bangle.

Heart-shaped jewelry has dominated the space for the last few years and I’m thrilled to report that in 2024, the romantic motif will continue its reign of power. Though the trend was first introduced through daintier styles, jewelry designers have recently taken a “the bigger, the better” approach.

Jumbo bubble styles are abundant and brands have even begun dropping ruffled designs inspired by the satin, heart-shaped pillows that punctuated nearly every couch in the 1990s. Related: coquette, too, is here to stay.

Bottega Veneta first kicked this trend into motion when they released their wildly popular Drop earrings in 2022. The trend caught like wildfire and the rest of the jewelry industry rushed to drop versions of their own.

In the years since, the look has evolved, with designs shifting from pear-shaped to rounded. Fashion editors are clamoring for Simon Miller’s new Dome Necklace, while influencers have begun sporting fistfuls of rounded rings.

Dainty religious symbols are untouchable in their timelessness — virtually impervious to cyclical fashion trends, because they represent more than just fashion. But because of their permanence, designs are often reimagined and revamped to fit the era’s aesthetic du jour. This year, that happens to be maximalism.

Largely thanks to this year’s shift toward loud luxury, the humble cross pendant has taken a turn for the overstated. Inspired both by the recent Chrome Hearts revival and the “mob wife” aesthetic, cross-inspired jewelry is more flamboyant than ever before, featuring opulent design details like gemstones, pearls, and chunky chains.

To any minimalists reading this: it’s your time to shine. Though the majority of trends on this list were crafted for theatrics, one more modest style did manage to fight its way to the top: the simple cord necklace.

An echo from your childhood, today’s iterations feature a nondescript cord or rope strung with playful charms, like flowers, sea creatures, and the aforementioned heart motif. Whimsical and simplistic at the same time, this trend is fit for anyone who wants to make a statement — quietly.

Though the phrase “arm party” hasn’t been uttered since 2015, its beloved statement watch is, indeed, back. But unlike the bulky, rhinestone-encrusted versions of yore, 2024’s hot-ticket items center more on the sleek and unexpected. In fact, most aren’t meant for your arm at all.

Fashion girls have begun topping ’fits with glitzy clock rings, ticking necklaces, and more unconventional plays on the traditional watch. Yes, standard styles are still popular, but they’re distinctly understated: streamlined bands that subtly draw the eye versus outright dominating.

Layered necklaces and ear stacks are no longer enough for the accessory-obsessed; they need a whole collection of sparkly things to pin freely on any garment of their choosing — and they are, liberally.

This year has seen a rise in fanciful brooches — both from everyday e-tailers and luxury labels alike. Even your most basic staples feel fanciful with the addition of a cluster of gemstones, an abstract metallic shape, or a velvety bow. This ain’t your grandma’s brooch collection.

If you’re officially over bow mania, I have some bad news for you... the trend is still going full-steam and has officially taken over the jewelry space, like beauty and fashion before it.

The bow has transcended price points and aesthetics, to be adapted by brands across the spectrum of style. Of course, the usual suspects (Sandy Liang, Simone Rocha, etc.) continue to release iterations of their signature emblem, but no longer is it only a symbol of the saccharine. Updated styles have a distinctly edgy feel, thanks to the frequent use of resin, chrome, and even hot pink dragons.

If there’s one ankle you can trust for fashion advice, it’s that of Rihanna (her left one, specifically). And the queen has spoken — late last year, she converted a $400,000 watch into an anklet, styling it over a pair of Spandex pantaboots for added impact.

In 2024, the fashion industry at large will take note, as more options continue to hit stores — glitzier and more dramatic than we’ve ever seen before. With jumbo chainlink, rainbow-colored, pearlescent, and more designs now available, you might not eclipse Riri’s six-figure bling, but you can sure come close.