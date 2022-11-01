Alex Scott’s TLC Tribute Dominated Jonathan Ross’ Halloween Party

Celebrities came out in force to celebrate Halloween, attending all sorts of ghoulish parties. One that caught the attention of many was Jonathan Ross’ annual bash. Having missed two years because of lockdown restrictions, Ross went all out for his 2022 Halloween Party. Dressed as the horrifying Babadook from the Australian supernatural horror film, he was joined by wife Jane Goldman, who transformed herself into the equally terrifying Pennywise the Clown from the It franchise.

There were plenty of frights from the star-studded guest list, including an eerie appearance from a nearly unrecognisable Alan Carr, Paloma Faith and David Ames, who arrived as the twins from The Shining. “Sisters, are doing it for themselves…” Ames tweeted, accompanied by an even scarier (and hilarious) close-up shot of their costumes. Daisy May Cooper gave every Frozen fan nightmares with her undead version of Anna, who also happened to be holding the head of Olaf.

Mel C and Rita Ora turned up the glam with their costumes, taking on two of cinema’s most iconic characters. Sporty Spice embraced her inner Scary Spice as the darkly glamorous Morticia Addams. Meanwhile, Ora dressed as the mystifying socialite Lisle Von Rhuman from Death Becomes Her, initially portrayed by Isabella Rossellini. Before attending the party, she produced a fantastic recreation of the character, using her Próspero Tequila brand as a stand-in for Lisle’s potion.

Tom Allen and Alfie Garston decided to up the scare factor as a couple of #PumpkinPatchBabes accompanied by autumnal confetti, while Munya Chawawa arrived as the eggplant emoji.

Below, take a peek at the 10 best costumes, and maybe you’ll find some inspiration for next year’s celebrations.

Alex Scott

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Former professional footballer Alex Scott won the night as TLC’s Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopez from the ‘No Scrubs’ music video.

Mel C

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sporty Spice turned Scary Spice as Morticia Adams from The Addams Family.

Alan Carr, Paloma Faith, & David Ames

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alan Carr, Paloma Faith, and David Ames look unrecognizable as their take on The Shining twins (or should I say, triplets).

Daisy May Cooper

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Daisy May Cooper’s as a zombified Anna from Frozen, accompanied by a decapitated Olaf.

Rita Ora

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

Rita Ora channeled her inner Lisle Von Rhuman from Death Becomes Her.

Tom Allen & Alfie Garson

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tom Allen and Alfie Garston as #PumpkinPatchBabes who are “not stressed, highly blessed, and pumpkin obsessed” with the Uggs and Pumpkin Spiced Lattes to prove it.

Simon Pegg & His Family

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Simon Pegg embraced his zombie roots as Bub from Day of the Dead, wife Maureen Pegg killed it as Batman villain Poison Ivy, and their daughter Matilda got creative as Gwyneth Paltrow’s Tracy at the end of Se7en.

Munya Chawawa

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Munya Chawawa lived his best life as an inflatable eggplant.

Katherine Ryan & Bobby Koostra

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Katherine Ryan and her partner Bobby Koostra twined as Vicki Gloria St. Elmo and MacGruber from the 2010 comedy MacGruber.

Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Joel Dommett and Hannah Copper wore the ultimate couple’s costume as Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf.