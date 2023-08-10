It’s impossible to predict what Julia Fox is going to do next, especially in the beauty department — and that’s why she’s so iconic. Whether she’s stepping out with bleached brows, flaming red hair, or extra graphic eyeliner, the actor and model likes to change her look on a near-daily basis (and bless us with plenty of inspo while doing so).
Fox first stepped on the scene in 2019 for the premiere of Uncut Gems. At first, her beauty game was on the more traditional side — think loose curls, subtle eyeshadow, and classic pink lipstick. But then Fox dipped her toe in the fashion world, and she quickly became known as a next-level style girl, thanks to the OTT outfits she wears both to red carpet events and to traipse around New York City.
To go along with the “ugly” fashion trends she wears — like exposed thongs, butt cut-outs, and super low-rise jeans — Fox sports a wide range of bold yet beautiful makeup and hair looks. And you can truly count on her to experiment: The star has rocked everything from ultra-thin brows to blue lipstick and white strands.
Keep scrolling below for a look at 14 of Fox’s best beauty looks that definitely turned heads — in the best way.