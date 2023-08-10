It’s impossible to predict what Julia Fox is going to do next, especially in the beauty department — and that’s why she’s so iconic. Whether she’s stepping out with bleached brows, flaming red hair, or extra graphic eyeliner, the actor and model likes to change her look on a near-daily basis (and bless us with plenty of inspo while doing so).

Fox first stepped on the scene in 2019 for the premiere of Uncut Gems. At first, her beauty game was on the more traditional side — think loose curls, subtle eyeshadow, and classic pink lipstick. But then Fox dipped her toe in the fashion world, and she quickly became known as a next-level style girl, thanks to the OTT outfits she wears both to red carpet events and to traipse around New York City.

To go along with the “ugly” fashion trends she wears — like exposed thongs, butt cut-outs, and super low-rise jeans — Fox sports a wide range of bold yet beautiful makeup and hair looks. And you can truly count on her to experiment: The star has rocked everything from ultra-thin brows to blue lipstick and white strands.

Keep scrolling below for a look at 14 of Fox’s best beauty looks that definitely turned heads — in the best way.

1 Smoky Stare Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images As she started to attend fashion shows in 2022, Fox became known for her signature dramatic smoky eye.

2 Invisible Brows Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images While at Paris Fashion Week in 2022, Fox was one of the first to sport the invisible brow look. Because of course she was.

3 Rose Tinted Arches Manny Carabel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fox then shook things up while attending the Wiederhoeft fashion show during New York Fashion Week, this time with pink brows that matched her pink poodle dress.

4 All Red Everything Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images At one point, the actor dyed her naturally brown hair a fiery shade of orange-y red, which she sported with hot pink eyebrows and matching makeup.

5 Double Wing Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Fox is never one to shy away from a graphic liner. Case in point? This artful double-winged look. She paired it with an equally graphic dark red lip featuring a defined cupid’s bow.

6 Silver Fox Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images At the CFDA Fashion Awards in 2022, Fox stunned with silver-colored roots in her hair to embrace aging. To quote her: “Getting old is f*cking hot.”

7 Villain Era Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images These upturned, pencil-thin ’90s brows, along with a cat eye and deep red lip, are giving dark feminine villain era.

8 Frosted Lids Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images While at a Vivienne Westwood Womenswear show in Paris, France, Fox was spotted wearing bleached brows (yet again), frosted eyeshadow, a red lip, and her burgundy locks.

9 Painted Lady Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fox looked like a Patrick Nagel painting at an event in Washington DC with an 18th-century-inspired powdered face, bright pink blush, and blue eyeshadow.

10 Graphic Eyeliner Getty Images/Paul Morigi / Stringer At the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, Fox looked like an actual piece of art with her graphic eyeliner, powdered white face, and plum-colored pout.

11 Blue Lipstick Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actor turned it out at The Idol premiere after party with extra thin brows, sculpted shadow, and the darkest blue lip you ever did see. She also added a beauty mark for good measure.

12 Eyeshadow Everywhere Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fox will always serve a look at a fashion show. For the LuisaViaRoma & British Vogue presentation in June, the it-girl donned hot pink eyeshadow, draped blush, and a lined lip.

13 So Purple Getty Images/Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor For a different take on a frosted lip, Fox painted her pout a very iridescent purple-blue hue, which matched her purple blush and pastel lids.