In a world where simple glazed donut manicures reign supreme, it feels right to fall down the hyper-feminine rabbit hole that is coquette nails. Inspired by all things girly and flirty, coquette nails are OTT — in the best way.
The word coquette is taken from the 17th century, where it was used to describe the flirtiest members of society, but the coquette nail trend is very much a 2023 TikTok thing, says Thea Green, the founder of Nails.INC. With over 55 million views on the app, these nails feature a soft, shimmery, or pastel base with nail art that gives strong Bridgerton vibes. Think bows, pearls, hearts, and florals. “If you want to go more 3D, you can also add pearl nail stickers or 3D bows,” Green tells Bustle. And the more you pile on each finger, the better.
This trend plays right into balletcore, and is also said to match Lana Del Rey’s feminine aesthetic. Recently, Hailey Bieber, Lily-Rose Depp, and Sofia Richie have worn elements of this trend, as well. “There’s definitely a love for overtly feminine style with more lace, crochet, and pearl-inspired designs all over TikTok and the runways,” Green adds. “Coquette started in makeup and hair with glowing shades and the prettiest ribbons — and has since made its way to nails.”
Ahead, all the coquette nail inspo you’ll need for your next mani.