Charli XCX may be President and CEO of brat summer, but Julia Fox is the brattiest of them all. The singer even namechecks her in “360” with the lyric, “I’m everywhere, I’m so Julia.” Naturally, when the singer asked her to be part of the music video, Fox agreed.

The philosophy has become a ubiquitous maxim online. In an interview on the Zach Sang Show, Fox explained what being “so Julia” actually means: “Just being that girl. Being confident, putting yourself out there, being out, being the center of attention. Just being that b*tch.”

On Monday, Aug. 12, the Down the Drain author returned the tribute to Charli in the best way she knows how — with a style serve, brat-ified.

Julia’s Sheer LWD

Fox strutted down the streets of New York, her de facto catwalk, in summer’s favorite item: a little white dress. Her choice was a semi-sheer, short-sleeved shirtdress that fell to her ankles. A shirtdress is a low-key closet staple that transitions from errands to the office (blame the collar). Fox’s take, however, was anything but low-key.

To keep it interesting, she pulled one sleeve down for shoulder-baring asymmetry and fastened it haphazardly for texture along the center and a vertiginous center slit.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She also styled the poplin piece — a positively casual material — with an Old Hollywood twist. Fox accessorized with white opera gloves, pointed-toe pumps, and a silk scarf wrapped around her head and neck.

She Was So Brat

Fox expertly gave the all-white ensemble a pop of color with her oversized hat. And her choice of hue was completely Charli XCX-coded: brat green. The bright green tint has been the biggest color trend this summer, especially after the singer’s similarly hued album exploded into the mainstream. (Brat summer ring any bells?) Leaning hard into the color scheme, even her eyelids were painted a vivid shade of green.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Even her bag served big brat energy. The clear accessory revealed the contents of her purse — including $100 bills.

Twinning With Anne Hathaway

If the dress looks familiar, that’s because it went viral last May after Anne Hathaway wore the exact same piece. Her styling, however, couldn’t be more different.

Fashion girls especially loved finding out that the Devil Wears Prada alum managed to elevate a $124.99 dress from Gap (!!) into glamorous heights with massive Bulgari jewels. Unfortunately, it sold out within hours and hasn’t been restocked since.

Franco Origlia/GC Images/Getty Images

This is the best example of one dress, two ways.