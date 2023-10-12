The no-pants fashion trend is going nowhere fast, just ask Julia Fox. The Italian-American model, actor, and now author, stepped out in New York City on Tuesday, Oct. 10 to promote her recently-released memoir Down the Drain.

While doing so, Fox opted for a head-turning look that she showcased on her Instagram Stories throughout the day — the majority of which was spent signing copies of her new book across the Big Apple at the Strand Bookstore, Barnes and Noble, and McNally Jackson Books.

Julia's All-Leather Ensemble

Serving autumnal vibes, Fox’s all-leather ensemble consisted of a statement jacket and matching leg-bearing boxer briefs that were paired with knee-high leather boots.

The published author’s red-infused locks complimented the look, which also included biker-style leather gloves that she used to grip a Syro stiletto purse (priced at $310) and a copy of her newly-released memoir.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Her Jacket Had A Six-Pack

Marvel superhero meets high fashion with Fox’s slightly oversized brown leather jacket. Along with the design’s buttoned collar, shoulder pads, and belt-strap hem, the piece comes with a built-in chiseled six-pack, creating the illusion of a Thor-like physique.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She Wore Leather Boxers As Pants

The Uncut Gems star defied chillier fall temperatures, serving leg in a pair of tiny brown leather micro pants. We’d expect nothing less from the Uncut Gems star, who has been no stranger to pantsless fashion over the past year.

Fox again showcased her loyalty to leather on the way to an Oct. 11 appearance on The View, wearing a maxi-length corseted number paired with an oversized fur coat and matching leather boots.