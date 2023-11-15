Though some people don’t start putting up Christmas decorations until after Thanksgiving (couldn’t be me), for celebrities, the holiday season begins as soon as their campaigns start to drop.

This year, Kendall Jenner was one of the first A-listers to get into the festive spirit with a cheeky Jacquemus shoot (more on that later). She was closely followed by sister Kim Kardashian, who wore ice skates as a bra in her holiday promo.

Julia Fox is the latest to enter her holiday campaign era. Much like the Kardashian/Jenner sisters, Fox took a “less is more” approach, by way of tinsel, lingerie, and not much else.

Julia’s NSFW Holiday Campaign

Fresh off the heels of her topless Cosmopolitan UK cover, Fox starred in SSENSE’s 2023 holiday campaign. The shots saw her dressed in a similarly NSFW fashion, decked in a semi-sheer bustier with lace and cut-outs. She styled it with a black midi skirt from Maison Margiela adorned with an oversize Christmas bow and slipped on mesh gloves, which added to the drama.

Instead of adorning herself with designer bags or diamonds, Fox piled on whatever she could find in her “holiday decorations” box. She wrapped strings of lights and tinsel around her torso, the same way you’d decorate an evergreen tree. The model then placed an extravagant star atop her head to complete the festive ensemble.

Don We Now Our Designer Apparel

Fox put her star back on the tree (seen behind her) and went shopping in SSENSE’s luxury holiday offerings for another spicy outfit. She ditched her black-on-black ensemble for a plethora of winter white pieces from Jacquemus’ Guirlande collection.

Offering her own take on the typical red and white Santa Claus suit, Fox wore a suede bra and matching micro skirt embellished with faux shearling. The Down the Drain author then threw on the fashion girl’s version of Santa’s coat: an ankle-grazing fur number that coordinated perfectly with her fuzzy cream mules.

Courtesy of SSENSE / Chris Maggio

Christmas Lights Are All The Rage

String lights seem to be the ultimate campaign accessory this season. Just last week, Kendall Jenner finished off her festive ‘fit (or lack there of) with a string of multicolor plug-ins for Jacquemus. She even wore the same shearling-trimmed top Fox wore in her Santa-inspired ensemble.

It was Jenner’s first campaign as the new face of Jacquemus, however, her face wasn’t included in the shot at all. All eyes were on her booty, which was draped with the aforementioned Christmas decor — a daring look Fox would approve of, no doubt.

A Very NSFW Christmas: “The holidays have a major commerce focus for all brands. So it's no surprise that they’re taking this alternative marketing route and putting sex in the spotlight. This isn’t a new strategy, it’s just been a bit more subtle. Just listen to "Santa Baby."” — EJ Briones, Bustle Digital Group’s Executive Fashion Market Editor

Happy holidays, indeed.