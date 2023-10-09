Even the most gargantuan of rosettes can’t compete with Carrie Bradshaw’s famous tulle skirt. The look is so culturally significant, that it’s even displayed in an ongoing exhibit at the Museum of the City of New York, certifying its hall-of-fame status in pop culture canon.

The star of SATC’s opening credits, Carrie’s white tutu is the quintessential outfit etched into every fan’s brain — even after six seasons of sartorial excellence. Apparently, it’s on Sarah Jessica Parker’s mind too.

At last week’s New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala, Parker channeled her on-screen alter ego in an updated version of Carrie’s OG ensemble. This time, however, she gave it a spooky season refresh that channeled another ionic SJP character.

SJP Went Full Carriecore

Always dressing for the theme, Parker leaned into the balletcore look, donning a voluminous tulle dress that hit right above her ankles. Designed by Carolina Herrera, the off-the-shoulder number featured a ladder of tiny cut-outs that ran down her torso.

From some angles, the net-like fabric even showed slivers of skin — a nod to the sheer ‘fits dominating red carpets today. A keen-eyed SATC fan (read: me) immediately clocked the design as something straight out of Carrie’s playbook.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She Gave It A Hocus Pocus Twist

Though Carrie’s original ensemble featured a tiered white tutu and powder pink tank top, Parker’s all-black take felt utterly appropriate for spooky season. In fact, the actor borrowed some witchy cues from her other on-screen character: Sarah Sanderson from Hocus Pocus.

Parker’s outfit, however, evoked an air of dark romance, as opposed to Sanderson’s more wicked sensibilities.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Note: The Mismatched Heels

Even Parker’s accessories were Carrie-coded. One black and one champagne pink, the sandals were actually designed by Parker herself. They come from her self-titled brand, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, and are meant to be worn in this contrasting fashion. (They retail for $450, but are currently sold out.)

Though elegantly mismatched, each were equipped with a crystal-encrusted buckle reminiscent of Carrie’s signature Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Mismatching footwear isn’t new for Parker, nor the writer she portrays. In Season 3 of the original series, Carrie famously stepped out in clashing Christian Louboutin heels, which she later confirmed was absolutely intentional.

To this day, Parker still mismatches Carrie’s accessories on And Just Like That... Molly Rogers, AJLT’s costume designer, previously told Bustle that on set “[Parker] was taking these beautiful jeweled clip-on earrings and mismatching them.”

Her Hair Bow Doubled As A Train

To quite literally top off her look, the actress sat a massive bow atop her head (another nod to the ballet-focussed event she was attending). The hair accessory’s lengthy ribbons were almost as long as her dress, trailing regally behind her.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Carrie would be proud.