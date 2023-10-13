This season’s various fashion weeks have come and gone, but Julia Fox, one of fashion month’s biggest style stars, is bringing that high-fashion energy to her book tour.

The newly-minted author is currently working the press circuit to promote her buzzy memoir, Down the Drain. And, just like NYFW, her back-to-back appearances led to a slew of shocking outfits. One such ’fit is an all-white ruffled look that incorporated the exposed thong trend (her favorite) in a whole new way.

Julia Served Major Coquette Vibes

On Thursday, Fox arrived to the New York set of the Sherri show decked out in her signature experimental style. On top, she wore a bandeau equipped with puffy, off-the-shoulder sleeves. Both the voluminous sleeves and the bandeau itself were kept in place by stretchy, garterized trims.

The vintage-inspired bra top was utterly risqué. A mere strip of fabric, the garment was completely without a back. It was held together by a single string that connected Fox’s puff sleeves.

The matching ivory bottoms, meanwhile, effectively showed Fox’s styling prowess. She wore billowing pantaloons that sat low on her hips, giving the vintage-inspired silhouette a more modern appearance.

Fox’s accessories, however, are what really took it to the next level.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The Whale Tail, Reimagined

While 18th-century co-ords would be statement enough for the average fashion girlie, Fox operates on a different plane.

Ever the provocateur, she upped the ante on an already dramatic look. Fox wore a ruffly white thong over her pants, giving her ’fit a DIY whale tail of sorts — the likes of which haven’t been seen since Britney Spears’ 2001 “I’m A Slave 4 U” video. Underwear as outerwear, literally.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Plus, More Whimsical Accessories

Leaning into the coquette aesthetic, Fox wore gauzy white gloves pulled up to meet her enlarged sleeves. She clutched a plastic, heart-shaped bag à la Polly Pocket and donned platform Mary Jane pumps.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

I’m just gonna say it: she slayed.