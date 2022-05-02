Kaia Gerber may have graced the 2022 Met Gala red carpet in a gorgeous Alexander McQueen gown, but her dramatic hairdo is what really stole the show. Taking “voluminous” to a whole new level (as every Met Gala look should), the supermodel styled her lengthy caramel hair into extra full, fluffy curls that flowed well past her shoulders. To top off the look, she adorned her glamorous mane with silver clips that matched her dress. Some fans are comparing the 20-year-old’s statuesque aesthetic to that of Botticelli’s The Birth of Venus (talk about old glamour).

The larger-than-life ‘do is also a welcome change for the 20-year-old, who customarily opts for for simpler styles. For example, Gerber donned a bob styled into delicate finger waves to her first Met Gala in 2021, a look was purported to be inspired by Bianca Jagger. And while Gerber looked beautiful, the glam was subtle. This year’s ensemble, however, is anything but...and in the best way possible. In fact, Gerber is seemingly honoring her (literal) roots with serious ’90s supermodel blowout vibes, mixed with a hint of ’70s rockstar hair. Basically, show-stopping is an understatement — and Kaia Gerber more than understood the assignment. As of this year, she assigns it.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

More to come...