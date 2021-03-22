Kate Middleton Wore $22 Hoop Earrings & They're Selling Out Quickly

Kate Middleton is a true affordable style icon. Sure, she looks stellar in high-fashion ball gowns and family heirloom jewelry, but more often than not, she’s sporting an item that fits nicely within budget and is still stylish as ever. Kate Middleton’s Orelia hoop earrings are one of those beloved finds.

Middleton was recently spotted at School 21 in East London, wearing a pink sweater from Boden, black Jigsaw pants, a matching pink Max&Co. coat on top. She accessorized with a pair of gold chain-link earrings from Orelia. And while the whole look was largely affordable, it’s the earrings that were most noticeably so. In fact, you can shop them for only $22.

You’ll love these hoops for their understated yet slightly edgy look. They’re gold-plated with a chunky hoop that feels subtle and sophisticated. What’s more, whether earrings, necklaces, bracelets, or more, the chunky chain is a huge jewelry trend for the coming seasons.

This isn’t the first time Middleton’s stepped out in affordable jewelry. She once wore $12 floral drop earrings from Accessorize London to a garden event. When it comes to fashion, she’s just as democratic with her wardrobe choices, wearing brands like Zara, J.Crew, and her go-to Superga sneakers on repeat.

Her Orelia earrings are just the latest accessible find in Middleton’s wardrobe that fans will be thrilled to shop to recreate her look. Though once available on ASOS, the earrings are already sold out in both gold and silver styles. That said, they are still shoppable on the brand’s website for now. Act fast, though: they surely won’t last long.

