7 Kate Middleton Ski Styles That'll Warm Your Cold, Wintry Soul

Kate Middleton is known for a few things when it comes to her signature style: a penchant for outfit repeating, a love of color — and a seriously solid winter wardrobe.

Since the early days of their relationship, Will and Kate have been spotted in a slew of snowy situations, whether that be bundling up for public appearances or hitting the slopes during one of their royal tours — and no matter the scenario, Kate proves time and time again that she’s got style and warmth down to a science.

For one, she’s a hat girl, almost always opting for a beanie or other fashionable headwear. She’s also consistently on-trend, whether she’s wearing a puffer coat, tartan accessories, or her beloved fair-isle sweaters.

Her ski style is particularly notable, especially now that après ski is having a moment on the runways and IRL. Everyone, it seems, wants to dress the part — even if it’s just to sip hot cocoa in the lodge. (Who wouldn’t, after all, want to feel as cozy as possible at all times?)

Here, Kate’s best ski and winter fashion moments to inspire your next trip to the mountains ... or, you know, to brunch.

Beanie Babe Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images On a trip to Oslo in 2018, Kate stayed warm and stylish in a red and white puffer with a matching white beanie for a day of activities hosted by the Norwegian Ski Federation.

Off-White Briana Beanie REMAIN Birger Christensen $95 View product Get your very own warm winter whites with this chunky beanie that’ll pair perfectly with whatever color puffer you’ve got.

Pom Perfection Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images For a funkier fashion moment on that same trip in 2018, Kate opted for a gray knit beanie with a fur pom on top, which she wore to a Bandy hockey match in Stockholm, Sweden.

Beechfield Unisex Fur Pop Pom Chunky Beanie (Oatmeal) Beechfield $14.99 $14.20 View product This beanie, complete with a fur pom on top, will top off any ski-inspired look.

Winter Whites Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Back in 2008, Kate was spotted hitting the slopes wearing a chic white puffer jacket with a high neck.

Off-White Packable Down Puffer Jacket Vaara $1,190 $702 View product This down puffer is incredibly warm and happens to be easily packable — perfect for stuffing in your suitcase and wearing on the slopes.

Fair Isle Fashionable Kate has worn her beloved fair-isle sweater many times over the years, most recently to read a bedtime story for the BBC in honor of Children’s Mental Health Week.

Hilder Fair Isle Cardigan in Multi Flame Alex Mill $165 View product This version, in cardigan form, would look cute either unbuttoned over a turtleneck, or closed all the way on its own.

Terrific Tartan Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kate always has statement-making accessories, and this long red tartan scarf is no exception. Although she paired it here with a red coat and black gloves, it would also go seamlessly with a ski outfit.

Barbour Yaxley Tartan Wool Scarf Barbour $66 View product This wool scarf is sure to keep your neck warm while also making you look cool. The muted color palette goes with just about anything, too.

Fun Fur Nigel Waldron/Getty Images Kate clearly loves her headwear, like this massive fur hat she paired with fur-adorned gloves and a blue coat in Oslo in 2018.

Faux-Fur Bucket Hat RED Valentino $295 $189 View product If you’re looking for a (faux!) on-trend version, this bucket hat will do the trick.

Captivating Cable-Knit PAUL FAITH/AFP/Getty Images Sure, Kate wore this red cable-knit sweater to be the most stylish person of all time to play sports, but this sweater is a perfect layering piece for a day on the mountains, too.