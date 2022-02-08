7 Kate Middleton Ski Styles That'll Warm Your Cold, Wintry Soul

Since the early days of their relationship, Will and Kate have been spotted in a slew of snowy situations, whether that be bundling up for public appearances or hitting the slopes during one of their royal tours — and no matter the scenario, Kate proves time and time again that she’s got style and warmth down to a science.
For one, she’s a hat girl, almost always opting for a beanie or other fashionable headwear. She’s also consistently on-trend, whether she’s wearing a puffer coat, tartan accessories, or her beloved fair-isle sweaters.
Her ski style is particularly notable, especially now that après ski is having a moment on the runways and IRL. Everyone, it seems, wants to dress the part — even if it’s just to sip hot cocoa in the lodge. (Who wouldn’t, after all, want to feel as cozy as possible at all times?)
Here, Kate’s best ski and winter fashion moments to inspire your next trip to the mountains ... or, you know, to brunch.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.