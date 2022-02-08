Celebrity Style

7 Kate Middleton Ski Styles That'll Warm Your Cold, Wintry Soul

The Duchess of Cambridge is the queen of dressing for fashion and function.

The Duchess of Cambridge in a white beanie and red jacket while skiing in Oslo.
By Jamie Feldman

Kate Middleton is known for a few things when it comes to her signature style: a penchant for outfit repeating, a love of color — and a seriously solid winter wardrobe.

Since the early days of their relationship, Will and Kate have been spotted in a slew of snowy situations, whether that be bundling up for public appearances or hitting the slopes during one of their royal tours — and no matter the scenario, Kate proves time and time again that she’s got style and warmth down to a science.

For one, she’s a hat girl, almost always opting for a beanie or other fashionable headwear. She’s also consistently on-trend, whether she’s wearing a puffer coat, tartan accessories, or her beloved fair-isle sweaters.

Her ski style is particularly notable, especially now that après ski is having a moment on the runways and IRL. Everyone, it seems, wants to dress the part — even if it’s just to sip hot cocoa in the lodge. (Who wouldn’t, after all, want to feel as cozy as possible at all times?)

Here, Kate’s best ski and winter fashion moments to inspire your next trip to the mountains ... or, you know, to brunch.

Beanie Babe

On a trip to Oslo in 2018, Kate stayed warm and stylish in a red and white puffer with a matching white beanie for a day of activities hosted by the Norwegian Ski Federation.

Get your very own warm winter whites with this chunky beanie that’ll pair perfectly with whatever color puffer you’ve got.

Pom Perfection

For a funkier fashion moment on that same trip in 2018, Kate opted for a gray knit beanie with a fur pom on top, which she wore to a Bandy hockey match in Stockholm, Sweden.

This beanie, complete with a fur pom on top, will top off any ski-inspired look.

Winter Whites

Back in 2008, Kate was spotted hitting the slopes wearing a chic white puffer jacket with a high neck.

This down puffer is incredibly warm and happens to be easily packable — perfect for stuffing in your suitcase and wearing on the slopes.

Fair Isle Fashionable

Kate has worn her beloved fair-isle sweater many times over the years, most recently to read a bedtime story for the BBC in honor of Children’s Mental Health Week.

This version, in cardigan form, would look cute either unbuttoned over a turtleneck, or closed all the way on its own.

Terrific Tartan

Kate always has statement-making accessories, and this long red tartan scarf is no exception. Although she paired it here with a red coat and black gloves, it would also go seamlessly with a ski outfit.

This wool scarf is sure to keep your neck warm while also making you look cool. The muted color palette goes with just about anything, too.

Fun Fur

Kate clearly loves her headwear, like this massive fur hat she paired with fur-adorned gloves and a blue coat in Oslo in 2018.

If you’re looking for a (faux!) on-trend version, this bucket hat will do the trick.

Captivating Cable-Knit

Sure, Kate wore this red cable-knit sweater to be the most stylish person of all time to play sports, but this sweater is a perfect layering piece for a day on the mountains, too.

This oversize mock-neck cable-knit sweater will keep you cozy and oh-so-cute. Wear it with ski pants, leggings, or jeans.