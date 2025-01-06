What do Katy Perry and Madonna have in common? They’re both pop powerhouses with songs that defined their generations; they’re both fashion provocateurs; and both have never met a cone bra they didn’t like.

Over the weekend, the (former) American Idol judge found herself judging a different reality show competition: RuPaul’s Drag Race. Not to be outdone by Season 17’s stylish contestants, the surprise guest judge for the season premiere also brought her A game. And her choice of power ’fit was straight out of Madonna’s playbook: a serpentine number with pointy breasts.

Katy’s Conical-Infused Gown

To appear on the cult-followed MTV show, the “Woman’s World” songstress wore a bustier gown heavily inspired by the boudoir. Designed by Judassime, the champagne-hued creation was a sculptural work of art. Part-punk, part-avant garde, the bustier top featured visible boning, buckle straps, and pointed cones for bras.

Upping the dramatic ante, the creation’s skirt hugged her body before billowing into a serpentine hem. Oh, and it was also covered in fur, for good measure.

She added an edgy sensibility with her punk-inspired accessory. The “Teenage Dream” hitmaker wore a clear PVC-looking choker collar with an oversized silver ring detail from Zana Bayne.

Fashion history buffs know that the cone bra is most commonly associated with Madonna, who made the look her signature style in the ’90s. As Jean Paul Gaultier’s muse, the Queen of Pop first made a splash in the conical style in 1990 in a bodysuit. She subsequently donned various iterations of the pointy brassiere including dresses and undergarments at prestigious events’ red carpets and on stage.

Perry, however, has also been an avid fan of the look, albeit in more whimsical takes. Throughout her music career (especially during her earlier, campier era), she regularly performed in pointy bras shaped in random objects. Remember her condiment bottle bra? Nothing is pointier than that.

However, the singer’s latest lingerie-inspired interpretation is much more mellow and more in line with the current trend of wearing glamorous cone bra dresses beloved by the likes of Kylie Jenner, Beyoncé, and Zendaya.

The Meaningful Moment

Though Perry has been a guest on several shows in her lifetime, her turn on Drag Race was particularly sweet. She once said she owes the community her career, so supporting a new dawn of drag queens is a full-circle moment. In a 2022 interview with Rolling Stone, she said, “If it weren’t for drag queens, I probably wouldn’t have a career. I probably learned everything from them.”

Obsessed.