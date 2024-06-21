On her family’s reality show The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner fully owns that she’s the most unexciting member of the clan. “I feel like I am obviously the most boring sister,” she said in the Season 5 premiere. “I watched the show back, and I talk about the same thing over and over again.” However, that statement doesn’t hold up when it comes to style.

Whether she’s at the Met Gala in archival Alexander McQueen or on vacation in a simple white gown, the supermodel never looks boring. Jenner can even make a simple yoga outfit look fiery hot, as she did on Instagram, sporting one of her favorite athleisure brands.

Kendall’s Alo Jumpsuit

Jenner took to her Instagram Story on June 20 to show off her latest Alo find. She donned the brand’s Alosoft Suns Out Onesie in the limited edition “Red Hot Summer” color, which retails for $128.

The one-piece has a deep V-neck and a 5-inch inseam, making it shorter than your typical onesies, but not too short. The extra plush and stretchy fabric make it an ideal workout option during your Hot Girl Summer.

Kendall Jenner’s Alo jumpsuit Instagram / Kendall Jenner

Kendall’s Love Of Alo

Not only is Jenner a huge Alo fan and spokesperson, but her sister Kylie has also hopped onboard the train, posting many of her favorite looks on Instagram. In fact, the two are so dedicated that Alo has a section on their website dedicated to their favorite items.

In March, Jenner showed off a new pilates look on Instagram, bringing it back to the ’90s with the High-Waist Iconic ‘90s Capri in heather grey, also from the Alosoft collection.

Kendall Jenner’ Alo workout look. Instagram / Kendall Jenner

She paired the capris with a matching bra that’s currently out of stock.

Shop Kendall’s Jumpsuit

Luckily, Jenner’s “red hot” jumpsuit is available, retailing for $128. The workout outfit comes in more limited edition colors, including “Pink Summer Crush,” “Limestone,” and “Soft Terracotta.”