The newest, most daring trend to hit the fashion-sphere involves a whole lot of cleavage. While you aren’t actually putting your chest on display, you are doing so with someone else’s. Between thermo-imaging, photographs, and cleavage graphics, style stars can’t get enough of the “boob dress” trend.

The latest adopter is the one and only Kendall Jenner. Taking to her Instagram stories, the 26-year-old model posted a post-Coachella selfie wearing a black, cropped, muscle tank and high-waisted jeans. The sleeveless tee, however, isn’t just any cotton topper. In fact, just above the supermodel’s very own boobs is the image of another pair.

This outfit is relatively subdued for Jenner, who spends practically all her time freeing the nipple in totally sheer tops. She even penned an essay on her now-defunct website about her love of visible nips. Then, of course, there was that time in 2017 when she chose a tee with drawn-on boobs to send the same message.

Her latest look, however, is a happy medium between the two, with an actual photograph in lieu of a cheeky, Sharpie drawing. Jenner leans into the trend that basically every celeb has been wearing over the past few weeks, with stars like Bella Hadid, Chloe Bailey, Olivia Rodrigo, and more jumping on the “boob shirt” bandwagon. She’s definitely in good company.