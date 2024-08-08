Kendall Jenner is a living, breathing swimwear ad. At this point, she seems to wear more swimsuits than she does normal clothes. It’s one of the (many) reasons why the reality star fronts the sauciest bikini campaigns — she’s the ultimate poster child for cheeky sets. Naturally, her collection is also impressive. Thus far, her arsenal has included a classic black two-piece, crystal-encrusted, and knitted, among several others.

On Wednesday, Aug. 7, she added a new pair to the scantily clad mix: a metallic gold set. As is her beachside modus, she chose one with the cheekiest, thongiest bottoms possible.

Kendall’s Metallic Gold Cheeky Suit

Though she’s a supermodel by profession, tasked with rocking all sorts of trends and aesthetics, in real life, the 818 Tequila founder rarely ventures from her minimalist aesthetic. That’s especially true on vacation where she almost exclusively wears triangle bra tops and thong bikinis.

The reality star shared a carousel of photos on main yesterday, and in one pic, she donned her quintessential “vacay uniform.” While lounging on a striped beach towel, she rocked a metallic gold bra top and matching booty-flaunting bottoms. She turned up the cheeky heat and hiked up her bottoms’ straps high up her hips.

She completed her look with beachy accessories including a woven taupe hat and an oversized tan woven bag.

Bikini Déjà Vu

To go yachting, the supermodel changed into another bikini ’fit nearly identical to her first. Seriously. She wore a similar triangle bikini top with matching thong bottoms. The only differences were that this strappy set was knotted at the back and hips and came in a vibrant brat lime green.

Even her choice of accessory felt like sartorial déjà vu. She wore an identical woven hat — this time in tan versus taupe.

She’s An Outfit Repeater

It’s not the first time Jenner wore nearly identical outfits to her vacations. She’s been known to purchase several sets of the exact same bikinis if she finds something she likes or style her looks using the same accessories.

For example, she’s styled several bikinis with baseball caps — particularly, a red Ralph Lauren topper that’s “quiet luxury”-coded. Meanwhile, she owns not one, not two, but three different pairs of Deparel’s wavy knit set.

No one does vacations better than Kendall Jenner.