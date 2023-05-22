Just before winter turned to spring, Kourtney Kardashian entered her platinum blonde era (for the first time since 1995, might I add). And although the edgy platinum ‘do provided some serious looks over the last few months, the eldest Kardashian sister has decided to go back to her roots — almost literally — a few weeks ahead of summer. This time around, her signature espresso brunette strands are a true, and on-trend, raven-black hair color.

Earlier this month, the Lemme founder shared a final photo set on Instagram with her blonde micro bob, taking to the caption to say: “bye bye blondie. one more smoking hot post for the haters.” And while her fans and followers awaited her new hair shade — would she go copper like her friend Megan Fox, or perhaps a honey hue while transitioning to brunette, like her sister Kim did? — nearly three weeks later, she finally revealed her new look.

As for the caption, she simply stated: “brunette4lyfe.”

The fresh new color is thanks to Cassondra Kaeding, a celeb hairstylist who’s worked with the likes of Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner, and Hailey Bieber. With serious high-shine and an adorable ’60s-inspired flip, Irinel de León styled Kardashian’s dark strands with a no-fuss approach, tucking her hair behind her ears.

To complement the freshly-dyed darker look (and to show up in support of husband Travis Barker as he performed with his band Blink-182), New York-based makeup artist Sil Bruinsma created the Poosh founder’s sultry makeup. The dup opted for black-rimmed smoky eyes, bringing all the attention to her chocolate-colored gaze, pairing the look with a softly glossy, peachy-neutral lip.