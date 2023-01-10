While out in Los Angeles on Saturday, Kendall Jenner was seen rocking the latest Kardashian craze: motocross. Last year, Kim made the leather look her signature, following a messy breakup with Balenciaga and their viral pantaboots. Following in the footsteps of her big sister, Jenner stepped out in a trendy leather jacket with distinct moto detailing.

Adapting the edgy fashion trend to her easy-going style, the model took a toned-down, wearable approach. She reached for a crisp white tee and indigo blue, straight-leg jeans by Khaite to go with her vintage Bates Rave jacket. Jenner’s leather topper was definitely the focal point of the outfit — a classic Formula One style with a yellow stripe down the sleeves and a black and white checker print across the front and back.

Sticking to basics, she paired the statement jacket with simple, black leather boots from The Row — Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s ready-to-wear brand, of which the model is a known fan. She then topped with black oval sunnies courtesy of Chimi, a black leather shoulder bag, and a Cartier Baignoire watch in rose gold — which retails for a chill $30k.

TBH, this sporty ‘fit is making me crave a Motocrossed rewatch (IYKYK).