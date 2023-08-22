Kendall Jenner has fully embraced sheer looks as of late, flaunting undies and freeing the nipple regularly. For her latest campaign, however, Jenner forgoed clothing all together and stripped down to nothing but a pair of $1,895 boots.

For Stella McCartney’s Winter 2023 campaign, shot by Harley Weir, the supermodel was photographed lying magestivally atop a white pony, with nary an item of clothing on her. Instead, Jenner made a statement in thigh-high stiletto boots in a spotted pony print (made of velvet, not pony hair).

Even without clothes, the reality star was the epitome of style in perfectly coordinated accessories. While she covered her bare chest with one hand, her other clutched a chain-strapped bag in the same brown and tan animal print.

The spotted design was inspired by the speckles found within the coat of Appaloosa horses. Per the label’s website, McCartney’s history with these horses goes all the way back to her childhood. The designer grew up with them and often brings horses into her creations. She made waves back in March when she commissioned a horse whisperer for her PFW show. Horses stood on the runway with the models (at some points, even walking amongst them).

Jenner made perfect sense for this campaign, as she famously loves horses. In fact, the supermodel took pride in her growing her equine family in an episode of The Kardashians, where she spoke at length about her horse’s pregnancy and ultrasound photos.

Giving “horse girl” a whole new meaning.