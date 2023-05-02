Anyone who keeps up with the KarJenners is privy to the fact that Kendall Jenner loves an exposed undies look. As an avid fan of the sheer trend, she’s worn the undergarment-baring style virtually everywhere — including Met Gala festivities. In 2021, she showed up in a naked dress that exposed her thong. Meanwhile, at the 2022 after-party, she turned out in see-through co-ords that fully displayed her vintage-inspired bra and high-cut panties.

The 818 Tequila founder continued her risqué tradition at this year’s Karl Lagerfeld-themed events. After showing out in a cheeky, sequined pantsless ‘fit by Marc Jacobs (a nod to the late designer’s signature suiting) Jenner slipped into something even spicier for the after-party.

In another nod to Lagerfeld, Jenner wore a saucy sheer bodysuit in a shimmering shade of gunmetal gray. The tiny onesie included pearl straps (a theme of the night), a black chest panel, and micro shorts. The most daring element of her look, however, was undoubtedly her exposed black thong, which she wore over the see-through number.

Though the ensemble feels decidedly of-the-moment, the ‘fit is actually an homage to one of Lagerfeld’s older Chanel creations, which debuted on the Spring 1994 runway. The look was almost an exact replica with one key twist: instead of using black undies with slightly more coverage, Nensi Dojaka, the architect of this iteration, opted for a stringy thong instead.

Jenner merchandised the look with simple black sandals, a gray clutch, and diamond studs in the shape of a flower — another Lagerfeld nod.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

It may have been fashion’s biggest night, but it was also a milestone for Jenner’s relationship. Rumors that she’s dating Bad Bunny have been swirling since February, and at last night’s after-party, they attended their first public event together (despite ascending the Met steps separately earlier in the night).

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Name a better dressed couple. I’ll wait.