If you’re looking for an example of quiet luxury, check out Kendall Jenner’s manicure game. While it’s never a bad time to flash a set of bright, glittery nails, quiet luxury is beautifully beige in all the right ways — and if you need inspo, Jenner is definitely the reigning queen of the subtly chic nail style.

With over 241 million views on TikTok, the quiet luxury aesthetic is having quite a moment this year. From the fancy ‘fits on Succession to Sofia Richie Grainge’s elegant wedding, everyone’s officially in love with neutral colors, rich details, and luxe fabrics that make people wonder if you summer in Nantucket.

Scroll through Jenner’s Instagram, though, and you’ll see that the model has been into this luxe, minimalist vibe for years, especially when it comes to her manicures. Instead of going for colorful acrylics or 3D nail art, Jenner is all about naked nails, French tips, and toned-down hues in shades of brown, pink, and green.

While she’s often spotted in jeans and a T-shirt on the street, her manicures always add another hint of elegance that screams (or softly yells) quiet luxury to her overall look. Here are Jenner’s best quiet luxury manicures to use as inspo for your next nail appointment.

1 So Neutral This neutral mani perfectly matches Jenner’s skin tone for a look that’s polished yet understated. If that isn’t quiet luxury, what is?

2 Tortoiseshell The internet fell in love with Jenner’s tortoiseshell French manicure when she debuted her tips in 2021. Quiet luxury is all about adding rich-looking details to your outfit, and this type of animal print always fits the bill.

3 Naked Nails While influencers have spent this season removing their acrylics, gels, and press-ons for naked nail summer, Jenner was on this train years ago — as seen here with perfectly pale nails.

4 Black Mani Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Met Gala, Jenner kept her nails short and chic with nothing more than black polish. Trés classic.

5 Subtle Green The model is a big fan of pale pistachio polish, the most quiet luxury shade of green you can wear.

6 Neatly Neutral Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jenner wore a detailed dress to the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet, but kept her nails so neutral you almost don’t notice them.

7 French Tips The model may not go big with her manis, but she still knows how to spice things up with detailed designs, like this pretty (and super sophisticated) French tip.

8 Subtly Tropical Even when Jenner’s rocking a bright bikini at a beach bar, she still goes for toned-down nails. Check out this understated mani featuring a yellow tip, clear middle, and green base.