If you’re looking for an example of quiet luxury, check out Kendall Jenner’s manicure game. While it’s never a bad time to flash a set of bright, glittery nails, quiet luxury is beautifully beige in all the right ways — and if you need inspo, Jenner is definitely the reigning queen of the subtly chic nail style.
Scroll through Jenner’s Instagram, though, and you’ll see that the model has been into this luxe, minimalist vibe for years, especially when it comes to her manicures. Instead of going for colorful acrylics or 3D nail art, Jenner is all about naked nails, French tips, and toned-down hues in shades of brown, pink, and green.
While she’s often spotted in jeans and a T-shirt on the street, her manicures always add another hint of elegance that screams (or softly yells) quiet luxury to her overall look. Here are Jenner’s best quiet luxury manicures to use as inspo for your next nail appointment.