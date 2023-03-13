Sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner were among the many stylish attendees who graced the Oscar’s after-party, effectively bagging the award for Best Dressed Siblings — at least in my book.

At Sunday’s annual post-Oscars bash, Kendall and Kylie showed up in coordinating shades of metallic. Kendall made her grand entrance in a sultry mermaid gown that made her look like a real-life sea siren. The glistening gold number featured a scalloped texture reminiscent of a fish’s scales, which swirled into a floral design on each breast (much like the shell-style bra tops of traditional mermaid lore).

Allowing the dress to quite literally shine, Jenner kept the rest of her ensemble minimal. She accessorized only with stud earrings and natural-looking makeup. Hair was swept up into a messy top know, giving the red carpet ‘fit an effortlessly cool vibe.

The archival Jean Paul Gaultier design was actually an ode to Oscars history. The gown first hit the Oscars in 2008, when Marion Cotillard won the Best Actress award for La Vie en Rose wearing an ivory version. Kendall’s gold iteration debuted that same year as part of the designer’s Spring 2008 Haute Couture collection. As Jenner is a huge fan of Gaultier’s archival pieces — often stepping out in them — this choice felt perfectly on-brand.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meanwhile, little sis Kylie dazzled just as brightly in an irridescent gunmetal number by Maison Margiela. The strapless dress featured a fitted, column silhouette and an anything-but-sweet bow across the neckline.

Aiding in the beauty mogul’s entrance, the gown also had a sleek train that added a dose of drama. The Kylie Cosmetics founder paired the dress with pointed-toe pumps and, like Kendall, merchandised the look solely with diamond studs.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

*Kris Jenner voice.* You’re doing amazing, sweetie.