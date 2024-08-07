There’s no denying that the Kardashians and Jenners are entrepreneurial. Their various business ventures have spread to several industries, including beauty, fashion, and even alcohol. Regardless of what product they’re promoting though, the entire clan knows they are their brands’ best endorsers — whether that looks like posting on Instagram or starring in an actual campaign.

They’ve collectively also come up with a de facto wardrobe for their campaigns, at least based on what they’ve released. Thus far, they’ve favored slinky bikinis, barely there “naked” dresses, or risqué lingerie.

A KarJenner to the core, Khloé Kardashian’s recent campaign for her label Good American definitely included spicy elements. But she also went for kooky with a totally unexpected styling move. Two words for you: towel wrap.

Khloe’s Towel Chic Styling

It’s a challenge to make denim exciting. It’s an all-American classic for a reason. Kardashian, however, managed to up the creative ante on her label’s latest blue jean campaign by proving just how multi-purpose the fabric is.

Her base ’fit was common enough. She wore a cropped denim vest with the deepest plunging neckline. It featured an all-hook closure down the ribs, for a whiff of boudoir dressing. Leaning into the Canadian tuxedo vibe, she paired it with mid-rise jeans with loose, wide legs.

Taken by Greg Swales, the photos also included another interesting feature: a blue jean towel wrap. Kardashian wore a denim jacket atop her head and twisted like one would a towel after a shower.

More Denim Styling, This Way

There’s more where that came from. In another layout, Kardashian ditched her top altogether and used her jacket as a pseudo-cover-up, blocking her breasts with her jacket. It’s not uncommon at all for stars to get rid of their bras under outerwear — it’s chic. Kardashian just didn’t want to follow the typical no-bra-jacket formula. And, well, she made it work.

Shop Her Look

Fortunately, her entire three-piece jean outfit is entirely shoppable. The vest retails for $149, while the wide-leg jeans go for $169.

Meanwhile, the denim jacket, which Kardashian used as a towel, sells for $179. Don’t worry, you can wear it the normal way, too.

Happy shopping.