The 2000s Fashion Trends Khloe Kardashian Will Never Wear Again

Khloé Kardashian may be done with Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but her life is as busy as ever. Between running her size-inclusive clothing label, Good American, and raising daughter True, the 37-year-old multi-hyphenate still has a jam-packed schedule — and she keeps adding new endeavors to the mix.

She recently wrapped up a stint as a guest judge for the SheIn x 100K Challenge series, a competition for emerging designers vying for a grand prize of $100,000 to go toward building their business.

In addition to Kardashian, the star-studded panel of judges included stylist Law Roach, designer Christian Siriano, business mogul Jenna Lyons, and InStyle editor Laurel Pantin.

“I know how overwhelming the fashion world can feel,” Kardashian tells Bustle. “There is so much talent out there, and sometimes the most talented simply don’t have the platform to get recognized.”

She says the “fresh creativity” she’s seen on the show is a highlight. “So many designs inspired me and honestly pushed my own perspective on fashion,” she says. “All the designers were in competition with one another, yet they were fully supportive and encouraging of one another.”

The winner for the challenge — spoiler alert! — is size-inclusive designer Sasha, the founder of Flaws of Couture. She received prize money and a feature in SheIn’s Fall 2021 Fashion Week showcase.

In the finale episode, Sasha presented ’90s-inspired logo-orientated designs in bold colors and shapes, including puffer-style coats and bomber jackets.

“Sasha and I connected on such a personal level, and I felt honored to be her mentor,” Kardashian says. “Her passion, consistent hustle, and core values touched my soul. My girl brought heat. She was not to be played with!”

A style star herself, Kardashian is known for embracing the fashion trends of the moment — and nothing’s hotter right now than 2000s-inspired pieces. Here, she shares the going-out looks from the aughts that she’d wear right now — and the ones she’d never wear again.

Bodycon Dresses Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “I love how this trend shows off curves, and with today’s styling, it feels elevated and modern,” Kardashian says. “For fall, I love a bodycon dress paired with boots and layered outerwear.”

Chunky Belts Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “Been there and done that,” Kardashian says. “I’ve learned my lesson [laughs]. It has to be a really [quality] construction so it lays right on my body for me to get back into this trend.”

Logo Sunglasses Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “I love a logo moment — always have, always will.”

Fuzzy Vests Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “Vests in general are not typically my friend,” Kardashian says of the trend that’s seen a resurgence — at least in sweater form — at Fashion Week.

Bubble Hem Dresses Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Catwalking/Getty Images Bubble hems were a mainstay in the 2000s, but Kardashian thinks “this look has always been a bit tough.”