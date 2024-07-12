No one loves a throwback look quite like Kim Kardashian. Whether she’s going for an archival fashion piece or recreating an iconic moment in fashion history — like Marilyn Monroe’s custom “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress or Cher’s yellow two-piece look from the ‘70s — the star frequently makes nostalgic wardrobe choices for the red carpet. So it’s only fitting that she adopt a similar approach in her day-to-day looks.

As the queen of Y2K fashion (alongside Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie) Kardashian is constantly embracing trends from the 2000s, some twenty years later. Case in point: She recently wore not one, but two, outfits that tapped into the era’s most controversial trends. (Hint: They both include an awkwardly cropped hem.)

Kim’s Tailored Bermuda Short Look

The first outfit in question featured a pair of extra-long shorts, resembling a similar style of Dickie’s that were popular in the ‘90s and early aughts. On Friday, as she often does, the SKIMS founder opted for a paparazzi-style shoot in a somewhat empty parking lot, proving that — with the proper equipment — you can take a quick fit pic, pretty much anywhere.

She wore the tailored Bermudas with a classic, very casual white tank top, to balance out the workwear vibes. However, In true Kardashian fashion the mogul anchored the cropped pants with a pair of tall black leather boots.

Accessory-wise, she kept it rather simple with a wide leather belt, thus tempering the fit of her baggy shorts. What’s most surprising is the fact that the SKKN founder left her expensive bags at home, and only carried her phone.

Her Fitted Capris

Yesterday, while in India for the highly-anticipated wedding of business tycoon Anant Ambani with sister Khloe Kardashian, she sported yet another nostalgic and somewhat hot button trend. Only this time, she took a more risqué approach while sailing into the sunset.

Wearing a pair of fitted capris, she styled the cropped pants with a plunging halter neck top that has a completely open back. This is the first of many outfits the Kardashian has been photographed in, since she touched down in Mumbai for the high-profile nuptials.

Since Kim Kardashian is no stranger to a throwback moment it’s hardly surprising that she’d be one of the first A-listers to try out the latest hot aughts looks to move back into the spotlight — and in such an elevated way at that.