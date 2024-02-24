For better or for worse, fashion is cyclical — just take stock of all the trends that made a resurgence in the last couple of years. From all things Y2K (like whale tails, yoga pants, and UGG boots), to the cheugy trends of the 2010s (think: high-low dresses and peplums), the biggest fads of yesteryear are almost guaranteed to make a valiant comeback at some point.

The latest item to be resurrected from sartorial purgatory is one many Millennials haven’t seen since middle school: the net bag. Initially popularized by Longchamp, the item’s appeal was two-fold: it signaled a Certified Fashion Girlie and effortlessly revealed the contents of one’s purse, which were perfectly curated, of course.

While the woven bag hasn’t seen the light of day in years, the style recently got its moment in the sun — on the arm of Kim Kardashian, no less. In recent months, Kardashian has rocked a net bag not once, not twice, but three times. And as someone with one of the most impressive bag collections in the world, that’s really saying something.

The Net Bag Is Officially Back

On days when Kardashian isn’t in full glam, she slays casualcore effortlessly. Last week, for example, Kardashian wore a laid-back, all-black ’fit while out in LA. The reality star went full athleisure, in a tank, baggy Adidas trousers, and a puffer trench, also from the brand.

Her choice of accessory, a silvery mesh bag, instantly elevated the look from “off-duty” to casual cool. Kardashian’s designer iteration was given the billionaire treatment, covered entirely in crystals. Naturally, it comes with a hefty $6,950 price tag.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Though once styled with Sperry Top-Siders and Hollister Co. polos, Kardashian modernized the bag, wearing it with pointed-toe pumps and futuristic shield sunglasses.

She Can’t Stop Wearing This Bag

It’s not the first time she rocked this accessory. Just a week prior, on Feb. 9, Kardashian channeled a similarly laid-back vibe. Sticking to the same styling ethos, she chose effortless casuals, rocking simple black sweats.

She merchandised the sweatsuit with cool-girl staple — AKA: a leather bomber jacket and pointy boots. Again, her rhinestone-encrusted purse stood out against the all-black canvas.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Back in January, Kardashian rocked another off-duty look, pairing her shimmery accessory with a white crop tank, navy sweatpants, and an oversize zip-up.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She’s singlehandedly bringing back the net bag and middle school me would be so excited.