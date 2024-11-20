Kim Kardashian Exposed Her Thong Under The Sheerest Tights You’ve Ever Seen

No one pulls off a glam moment quite like Kim Kardashian. Take her recent red carpet slay, as an example. To attend the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala, she wore an Old Hollywood-esque plunging Gucci number which she topped with Princess Diana’s necklace worth $200,000.

Her style becomes even more intriguing, however, when she goes the casual grungy route. Remember when she rocked the Y2K-era layered tank top look and bedecked her bag with charms (before it was a thing)?

On Tuesday, Nov. 19, the SKIMS founder shared a series of photos on Instagram so edgy it was on the cusp of avant garde. In them, she posed beside a Tesla that came with what looked like a dummy robot driver (think: a headless C-3PO). Seemingly coordinating with both futuristic machines, Kardashian wore a look that was both grunge and spicy.

Kim’s Exposed Undies Look

As the owner (and occasional face) of shapewear label SKIMS, Kardashian naturally models intimates even when she’s off-duty. She followed the same style M.O. yesterday, with an eccentric twist. On top, she wore a massive puffer bomber jacket in black with a cropped hemline. Though it had a zipper she could’ve pulled up, she clutched the jacket together instead (just like at the 2024 Met Gala). Naturally, it showed off her “top” underneath — an ultra-plunging bra in a muted beige.

Meanwhile, instead of wearing pants, she didn’t. The SKKN BY KIM founder chose a flimsy pair of see-through stockings instead, which was awash in several blocks of colors and patterns. The upper area was crafted in a skin-matching hue and the illusion of lacy thigh-high stockings. She slipped her feet into pointed-toe pumps.

The choice of “bottoms” fully exposed the stringy tan thong she wore underneath.

She Matched Her Nails To Her Tights

Proving that she’s not just a fashion girl but a beauty one too, she did her makeup in the same color palette, coordinating her ensemble. Kardashian wore a muted tan for her lips and smoky brown lids. Her hair, on the other hand, was curly perfection.

In another photo, she held hands with the metallic gold robot, which in turn flaunted her nail polish. She matched her nails to her tights, like a total pro.

The verdict is in — Kardashian slayed.