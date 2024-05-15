No one loves a pop-culture style reference quite like Kim Kardashian. The mogul has gone to great lengths to recreate some of fashion’s most memorable moments. From tracking down — and then wearing — Marilyn Monroe’s ‘Happy Birthday’ dress at the Met Gala, to the countless Nadia Cohen images pinned to her mood board for various SKIMS campaigns, it seems she’s never met a conceptualized look she doesn’t like. But Kardashian’s latest look just proved she doesn’t need a special occasion to pay homage to the past.

On Tuesday, Celebrity hairstylist and member of Kardashian’s inner circle Chris Appleton posted the mom-of-four’s latest ensemble in a series of photos — putting his expertise on full display. The pouty images showed the reality star sporting an off-the-shoulder gown and perfectly disheveled updo that can only by attributed to Pamela Anderson’s aesthetic in the ‘90s. And because Kardashian has referenced the ‘Baywatch’ star in the past, it’s not farfetched that she would do it again.

Kim Kardashian’s LBD

In a long black dress, Kim Kardashian had Anderson sultry look on lock. The outfit in its entirety is reminiscent of the look that the actor wore to the CCA Awards in Sydney Australia back in 1994, right down to the pose.

The reality star opted out of accessories all-together, relying on her form-fitting dress and glowing skin to bring the look together. However her ability to fully grasp Anderson’s sultry gaze, exuding her famous confidence and curves in the process, is the real cherry on top.

Her ‘90s-Chic Glam

The mogul’s look wouldn’t be complete without the heavy ‘90s hair and makeup to match. It helped, of course, that she had debuted her ice-blonde hair just days before the 2024 Met Gala. But to fully mimicking Anderson’s signature look, Kardashian’s resident hairstylist recreated a tousled updo — sans thong (IYKYK). What really sold the look were the piece-y bangs.

Her makeup for the night, which struck a balance between sultry and rather natural, was the owrk of Rokael Lizama. Known for his bold approach, the makeup artist made Kardashian’s eye pop with the ‘Luna Lites’ lashes from his brand, paired with a slightly smokey shadow from SKKN and nude lip a lá Anderson.

Her All-Black Corset Outfit

Just hours after the look was posted on Appleton’s page, Kardashian uploaded yet another all-black moment from her private jet — proving she’s on the move again. Only this time, the outfit consisted of a leather corset by Chrome Hearts with cross details and a matching lace-up maxi skirt.

The ‘AHS’ actor also let her hair down and out of the messy bun for the flight. She opted for loose waves with two strands instead, while repurposing Lizama’s glam from the night before. And because Kardashian isn’t one to wear just an all-black outfit, it felt fitting that her diamond chains were perched around her neck.

Sigh. If taking pictures from the comfort of her private jet weren’t enough to make you green with envy, Kardashian’s fashion archive is bound to do the trick.