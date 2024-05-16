Kim Kardashian Channeled Kourtney In A Punk Rock Leather Corset

Now that it’s been over a week since the 2024 Met Gala and you’ve had some time to reflect on your favorite celebrity look, which designer ensemble is your frontrunner? Perhaps it’s Zendaya’s multiple applause-worthy outfit changes or Doja Cat’s wet T-shirt dress.

Or maybe Kim Kardashian’s couture cardigan and the coordinating corset dress still live rent-free in your mind (you’re not alone). If so, take a moment to appreciate her latest corset look, because this time, she traded her divisive knitwear for lots of leather.

Kim’s Leather Look

Even though she’s kept a surprisingly low profile since making headlines on the first Monday in May, Kardashian has been quite active on Instagram. Her photo dump captured the fashion muse lying on a bed in her private jet (casual) with the aforementioned leather matching set on full display.

While Kardashian’s most recent corset wasn’t as dramatically cinched as her Met attire, it certainly wasn’t devoid of any sultriness given its strapless silhouette, sleek leather lining, and cascading buckles down the back (more on that later). The bustier was adorned with subtle renaissance-era cross motifs, which confirmed her co-ord as a Chrome Hearts creation, one of her favorite designers to wear at red carpet soirées.

In contrast to the ultra-restrictive skirt she wore at the “Garden of Time” fête (you know, the one she couldn’t walk in?), her leather midi skirt seemed to be a lot more movement-friendly as she posed freely on the bed.

In true Kardashian form, the multi-hyphenate offered multiple angles of her leather-on-leather duo, including a close-up of the edgy back embellishments. Her strapless top was adorned with intricate buckles from top to bottom, while her body-hugging midi mirrored the lacing of a traditional corset.

Kardashian opted out of any footwear, but if she hadn’t, she likely would’ve styled sky-high pointy pumps from Balenciaga, one of her stealthy staples no matter the occasion. From there, she rounded out her OOTN with a healthy amount of bling — a chunky diamond chain choker layered alongside a cross pendant necklace.

She’s A Chrome Hearts Enthusiast

If her most recent outfit feels familiar, it’s because back in November, she attended the 61st annual Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards in a similar crucifix-covered leather set also from Chrome Hearts. She shut down the red carpet in an open-back mock neck top and a matching figure-hugging maxi skirt.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Later in the evening, while en route to a CFDA after-party, Kardashian was snapped by paparazzi in the same floor-length skirt, but she traded her high-neck number for a plunging lace-up corset. Similar to the outfit in her private jet pic, she accessorized once again with statement silver chains accented with cross-shaped pendants.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

While Kourtney is certainly in her leather-heavy, rock-and-roll era, Kim’s luxe leather looks are certainly not to be ignored.