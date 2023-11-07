For many of the industry’s star-studded events — like the highly-anticipated annual Met Gala, for one — the red carpet before the evening’s affair is truly a main event in itself, especially for the beauty and fashion lovers of the world. Last night in New York City was no different.

On the evening of Nov. 6, Hollywood’s most fashion-forward stars stepped out in celebration of the 2023 CFDA Awards, which was formally held at Manhattan’s American Museum of Natural History. And while the ceremony is in place to honor change-makers in fashion — the glamorous hairstyles and makeup moments truly did not disappoint, either.

What Are The CFDA Awards?

CFDA is short for the Council of Fashion Designers of America, and its annual award ceremony aims to honor excellence in the world of fashion, specifically amongst designers in America. Kicking off the first award ceremony in 1981, this year’s fête was hosted by Anne Hathaway.

As for some honored guests who took home prestigious awards? Serena Williams received the Fashion Icon Award, as presented by Kim Kardashian, while Gwyneth Paltrow won the Innovation Award for her company, goop.

The 2023 CFDA’s Best Hair Moments

Kim Kardashian’s Extra Bangs

A fan of the Pamela Anderson-inspired updo for quite some time now, Kim Kardashian added an unexpected element to the look that added a lot of edge. Like the XXL bangs Kylie Jenner wore at Paris Fashion Week, the Skims founder opted for similar tendrils that cascaded well below her nose.

Emma Chamberlain’s Bubble Ponytail

With her strands dyed a raven black shade, Emma Chamberlain donned a sleek ponytail with a single bubble, made all the more eye-catching with matching black ribbons.

Winnie Harlow’s Textured Pixie

Effortless yet incredibly glamorous, supermodel Winnie Harlow stunned with her dark hair styled in an ultra-short, textured pixie.

Emily Ratajkowski’s Y2K Side Part

Most recently spotted with frosted lips, Emily Ratajkowski is a clear fan of all things Y2K — and her pillow-soft hair styled in a deep side part is yet another example of just that.

Serena Williams’ Ribbon-Wrapped Braid

Nodding to her Fashion Icon Award, Serena Williams’ low braid was uniquely wrapped in floor-skimming red, white, and navy ribbons.

Demi Moore’s Super Sleek Inches

Keeping things sleek and sultry, Demi Moore styled her signature espresso-black hair in a face-framing middle part and mermaid-length straight inches.

The CFDA 2023’s Best Makeup Moments

Dove Cameron’s Elongated Siren Eyes

While her lips were painted in a neutral hue with a semi-satin finish, Dove Cameron’s siren-esque smoky eyes were no doubt the center of attention.

Madelyn Cline’s Sweet Faux Freckles

Opting for a glam moment that all but screams classic glamour, Madelyn Cline’s complexion had some added sweetness with faux freckles dancing all along the bridge of her nose.

Emma Chamberlain’s Fire Red Eyes

Not only was Chamberlain’s bubble pony a hero of her CFDA look, but her makeup was just as vibrant and eye-catching. Opting for red eyeshadow hues that embody the warm essence of fall, her entire ensemble was a masterclass in mixing femininity with a bit of bold grunge.

Ayesha Curry’s Cinnamon-Washed Glam

Tapping the deep burgundy color of her dress, Ayesha Curry’s eyes were painted with a romantic wash of matte eyeshadow in a softer cinnamon shade.

Vanessa Hudgens’ Boldly Glam Wing

With her strands pulled back into a sleek ballerina bun, Vanessa Hudgens stunned with a boldly blended cat eye, made all the more lovely with fluttering faux eyelashes.

Jordyn Woods’ Retro Powder Pink Eyelids

Opting for pale pink pigments that beautifully matched her dress, Jordyn Woods was serving all things 1960s boudoir glamour with her pastel eyes and plush contoured lips.