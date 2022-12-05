Now that Balenciaga is cancelled, Kim Kardashian has finally abandoned her signature Spandex hot pants and is embracing the motocross aesthetic. At Miami Art Basel, the mogul donned biker-esque ensembles all weekend long.

For day three of the art festival, Kardashian fully committed to the bit, wearing high-waist leather pants, even in the brutal Miami heat (it’s currently in the 70s, btw). If that isn’t dedication, I don’t know what is.

Headed to the second annual NYLON House, she rocked sweat-inducing trousers with a vintage, Björk band tee. The turquoise top looked extra chic, thanks to easy styling tricks: A short crop and pushed-up sleeves. She paired the toned-down look with gunmetal-lens, shield sunglasses and pointed-toe leather boots

Later that evening, she swapped the tee for a cropped tank top in matching black. Kardashian then added a “Kim” nameplate necklace and swapped her shield sunnies for a rectangular pair, also in black. She stuck with the same boots from earlier, proving that a simple shirt change can make a look seem brand new.

For the reality star and business mogul, it appears that the skin tight aesthetic is out and baggy pants are in. Even Khloé opted for the oversize aesthetic, wearing cargo pants and a black tank to the NYLON event. RIP, pantaboots.