Everyone is still talking about Kim Kardashian’s head-to-toe homage to actor and style icon Marilyn Monroe at the Met Gala on May. 2. Social media had much to say about Kardashian’s platinum blonde hair, her Met Gala prep, and the Jean Louis beaded dress that was worn by Monroe herself when she infamously sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962. However, we had to get the deets on her dewy skin that was radiantly beaming thanks to the reality star’s longtime makeup artist and friend, Mario Dedivanovic.

You cannot achieve a flawless makeup look without great skincare so Dedivanovic first prepped Kardashian’s skin using celebrity favourite skincare brand, Augustinus Bader. To recreate Marilyn Monroe’s classic glow, Dedivanovic first used The Cream Cleansing Gel, £20, to wash off any impurities. This innovative cleanser is powered by patented technology TFC8® which is composed of natural amino acids, high-grade vitamins, and synthesised molecules naturally found in skin. It's formulated with purifying, gentle botanicals like rose flower water to soothe the skin and aloe vera flower juice to hydrate, and protect the skin from environmental aggressors.

To heap on the dew, the makeup artist then followed up with The Essence, £21, which he applied to Kardashian’s face with a cotton round. This genius beauty must-have is a toner, exfoliator, and hydrating essence all-in-one. It's formulated with phytic acid to boost collagen production and gluconolactone to help lift away dead skin cells, revealing a luminous complexion. He finished the prep off with the Augustinus Bader bestseller The Cream, £69, a deeply hydrating and award-winning moisturiser. This lightweight cream is formulated with vitamin A to help visibly reduce the appearance of fine lines and hydrolysed rice protein to soothe and calm the skin. The result is the perfect base for Kardashian's dazzling makeup look that rivalled the beauties from the golden age of cinema.

