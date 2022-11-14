If you know anything about Kim and Khloé Kardashian — you know Kim is a short, neutral nail girlie, while Khloé is the complete opposite, much preferring long, sharp, and statement-making tips of every color. The younger sister and Good American founder has even shared in a recent confessional on The Kardashians, “If I'm in a coma, I'm still getting my nails done once a week, and that's in my will.” Big mood.

And while Kim has strayed from her expected norm from time to time, her most recent manicure had the internet buzzing (and Khloé petitioning for the look to stay longer than just one night).

In a recent outing in support of the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala (where she was also the Giving Tree Award recipient), Kim Kardashian stunned in a Barbiecore-pink Balenciaga gown, some classically soft glam, and her (still) platinum blonde hair pulled back into a sleek ballerina bun. And painted by celebrity manicurist Kim Truong (who has worked on A-listers like Dua Lipa and Jennifer Aniston, to name a few), the duo opted for an extra-long stiletto set with on-trend, ’90s bombshell French tips as a final touch. As for the exact hues used on the mogul? Truong went in with the shades Marshmallow and Daisy from the pro artistry brand, The GelBottle Inc.

Kardashian stans came in hot with the memes, assuming Kim lost a bet to Khloé, or even that Khloé must have “strapped her down” for the ultra-long manicure. And continuing the playful commentary a bit longer, Kim re-posted the below tweet to her Instagram story, explaining that the nails are just press-ons and won’t be staying long.

As for the always-supportive Khloé? She simply responded to Kim’s latest IG post with two separate comments: “Wow! Wow! Wow!” and “💕💕💕.”