In the age of naked dressing, traditional innerwear is now out. Trendy sheer dresses and mesh fabrics have inspired celebs to show off their not-so-secret undergarments on the red carpet — and Kim Kardashian is taking it a step further.

The queen of shapewear and co-founder of SKIMS recently wore a bodysuit out and about with nothing but a fur coat on top. Of course, wearing a bodysuit as a ‘fit is not new for Kardashian, who has worn her SKIMS with pants for years. The Kardashians star has also been pushing her “Ultimate Butt” collection, and dropped a limited-edition Valentine’s Day-inspired cami bodysuit in February.

However, this solo suit moment fully embraced the nearly naked trend, from head to toe. Instead of being an accessory or part of a campaign, Kardashian wore her neutral-toned bodysuit by itself while out for dinner with her sons, Saint and Psalm, and nephew Reign Disick on Sunday, March 9.

Kim’s Naked Look

While grabbing sushi dinner in Calabasas, California, Kardashian wore a tan-colored bodysuit — similar to SKIMS’ Core Sculpt Plunge Mid Thigh Bodysuit ($92) in shade Clay — with semi-sheer tights underneath.

For some people, this look would be the start to their “getting ready” routine, but instead of throwing a bodycon dress on top, the SKKN BY KIM founder completed the ‘fit with a long brown fur coat and one of spring 2025’s biggest shoe trends: a naked heel.

TheRealSPW / BACKGRID

Anyone who has been following her style journey would know that Kardashian has been rocking nearly naked looks for years, even setting some trends of her own. Wearing shapewear as outerwear just makes sense as the next step in her fashion evolution.

Kim’s Statement Fur Jacket

If you feel like you’re living in a nightmare where you forgot your pants when you step outside in just a bodysuit, no need to worry. On Tuesday night, Kardashian rocked a similar faux fur ‘fit that’s much easier to dupe.

On an ice cream date with her son Psalm in Calabasas, Kardashian wore black leather leggings and a brown faux fur bomber jacket. (See, black and brown do go together.)

TheRealSPW / BACKGRID

It seems the mob wife aesthetic is back, especially if you’re keeping up with this Kardashian.