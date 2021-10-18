Unless you’ve been under a rock for the past 24 hours, you’ve probably heard that Kourtney Kardashian is engaged to Travis Barker. The couple made it official on Sunday, Oct. 17, with a beachside proposal. And though Kardashian didn’t share her engagement ring herself, several of her friends and family members took it upon themselves to do so, zooming in on videos and photographs of her left hand on Sunday night.

As for the bauble? It’s a giant oval-cut diamond set on a pavé platinum band. Both oval as well as solitaire stones are huge trends of the season, pulled straight from the early-aughts. With this 2000s-inspired rock, she joins good company of retro engagement ring fans with the likes of Hailey Bieber and Blake Lively.

It makes sense that Barker pulled from the 2000s for engagement ring inspiration. The duo is often spotted wearing matching style from the nineties or naughties, from bustiers and minis to all-black grunge. The jewelry keeps with their retro aesthetic, embracing the minimalism of the ’90s with the in-your-face affinity for bling of the early aughts.

Though she didn’t post a close-up of the ring, Kardashian did share photos of the pair on Instagram, surrounded by a rose-filled heart and candles on the beach writing, “forever @travisbarker.” To which he commented, “FOREVER.” TMZ reported that the location was actually at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California.

If you’re in the market for a 2000s-inspired engagement ring, shop the below baubles that are similar in shape and style to Kardashian’s newest bling.

Instagram.com/@kimkardashian

