Kourtney Kardashian Barker has solidified herself as the unexpected nail art queen, experimenting with dainty florals (matching with her daughter Penelope, of course), her husband Travis Barker’s initials, and red French tips for her courthouse wedding in the recent past. The latest understated, Pinterest-worthy manicure from the chic Poosh founder and headline-making newlywed? A minimal, two-toned peekaboo mani, coyly teased by way of an all too short Instagram story. ICYMI — below are the screenshots you’ll want to show your nail tech at your next appointment.

Painted by her go-to nail artist, Kim Truong (better known as KimKimNails on the ‘gram), who famously works with clients like Kim Kardashian, Miranda Kerr, and more, Kourtney stayed true to her seemingly favorite soft almond nail shape, with a glossy beige-toned hue cleanly painted on top. With a cheeky smile as if she’s keeping a secret, she turns her hand over to show a bright red, Louboutin-inspired shade peeking through the inside of her nails. *Chef’s kiss.*

If you’re like me and can’t get enough of this low-key, easy to recreate nail art, you may be in luck. From the looks of both Kourtney and Kylie Jenner’s Instagram stories, the band is back together and on set filming for the next season of The Kardashians.

According to TikTok, red nails are trending this summer (the hashtag #rednails has 343.1M views and counting), with celebs like Hailey Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter getting in on the statement-making color. But for those who may want to tone down the intensity of an all-red look (myself included), Kourtney’s more subtle take may be the perfect style for you to try next. Not into red? Opt for a different shade under your nails for a fun look more aligned with your unique aesthetic.