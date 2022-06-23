Wedding season has very much arrived in full-force — and whether you’re a blushing bride or a supportive bridesmaid this season, you know that every little detail matters when it comes to the day of someone’s wildest dreams.

While many opt for minimally classic wedding nails that truly stand the test of time (ahem, ballet slipper pink polish), the ever-evolving world of weddings is welcoming looks that are a bit more statement-making and bold.

According to Pinterest’s 2022 trend report, their search data gives some insight into the minds of brides to be — and in short, it seems interest in dark details (think Kourtney Kardashian’s glamorously gothic vibes at her springtime wedding), the use of pearls, whimsical pastel hues, and pops of red are having their moment.

While I just so happened to opt for a classic French look at my ceremony this past May — I’ve gathered some major inspiration for every type of event you may be a part of.

From glittering, diamond French tips to rocking your loved one’s initial on your fingertips, here are 22 entirely unique wedding nail designs (with a few timeless staples) you may want to consider for your upcoming events.

1 The Timeless Tips It’s no secret that French nails are back in a major way, with iterations of the look gracing red carpet events and beyond. For a classic look that will stand the test of time, opt for a French mani.

2 The Lover’s Initial Paint an ode to your lover with their initial à la the new Mrs. Barker

3 The Pearlescent White According to Pinterest, pearls are seriously trending in the wedding world. Give pretty pearlescent tips a try.

4 The Diamond French Opt for a sparkling twist on a classic French mani for a look that serves serious glamour.

5 The Fairycore Butterflies These baby blue butterfly nails are giving all the Cinderella vibes (Lily James’ version, of course).

6 The (Outlined) Something Blue For modern brides who aren’t afraid of a little pop color — your nails may be the perfect something blue.

7 The Gorgeous Gold Leaf For a love that’s oh so golden.

8 The Maximalist 3D Florals Anyone else still obsessing over Camila Cabello’s architectural manicure at the 2022 Met Gala?

9 The Barely-There Glitz How subtly stunning are these neutral nails, painted with a sheer coat of ultra-fine glitter? Chef’s kiss.

10 The Pop Of Red Kourtney’s court house manicure is the perfect way to have some red in your wedding day look.

11 The Gilded Bouquet Opt for a mani in full bloom.

12 The Minimal Ballet Pink When in doubt, you truly can’t go wrong with a clean wash of ballet slipper pink on short (or long) nails.

13 The Modern French This updated take on the French mani is all things fresh and artsy.

14 The Chrome Mani Chrome nails are seriously having their moment.

15 The French Hearts For those that wear their hearts on their sleeves — how about wearing them on your fingertips instead?

16 The Mermaid Moment These shell-inspired nails are serving major oceanside wedding vibes.

17 The Black Bowtie Mani Go for nails fit for a black tie affair.

18 The Bridgerton Bride According to Pinterest, Bridgerton is a major source of inspiration for brides to be.

19 The Baby Blue Art Another something blue — but this time, make it pastel.

20 The Darling Daisies Adorn your nails with a few simple daisies for a sweet yet subtle look.

21 The Single Stone Mani A single rhinestone on each fingertip adds just enough sparkle to your look.