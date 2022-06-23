Wedding season has very much arrived in full-force — and whether you’re a blushing bride or a supportive bridesmaid this season, you know that every little detail matters when it comes to the day of someone’s wildest dreams.
While many opt for minimally classic wedding nails that truly stand the test of time (ahem, ballet slipper pink polish), the ever-evolving world of weddings is welcoming looks that are a bit more statement-making and bold.
While I just so happened to opt for a classic French look at my ceremony this past May — I’ve gathered some major inspiration for every type of event you may be a part of.
From glittering, diamond French tips to rocking your loved one’s initial on your fingertips, here are 22 entirely unique wedding nail designs (with a few timeless staples) you may want to consider for your upcoming events.