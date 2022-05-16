Celebrity Style
Kourtney Kardashian Got Married In A Heart-Stamped Mini Dress
All the deets behind her courthouse wedding dress.
Since getting engaged back in October 2021, practically everyone has been wondering when Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker would tie the knot. Well, here we are: The inseparable pair of PDA enthusiasts surprised the interwebs by going down to a courthouse in Santa Barbara on Sunday, May 15 to make things official. And in typical Kardashian fashion, the Poosh founder opted for a bold look for the ceremony.
Keeping things short and sweet (read: sexy as hell), the 43-year-old eschewed a traditional long gown and opted instead for a white Dolce & Gabbana mini dress. The thigh-skimming number featured spaghetti straps with a corset-style bodice and a shiny embellished heart design in the center, right underneath the bust. Kardashian also wore a retro-inspired white hooded veil that draped delicately around her shoulders and came with attached sleeves.
The Kardashians star effortlessly pulled her courthouse wedding look together with burgundy velvet pumps — which matched Barker’s shoes — along with a simple cross necklace and a black Balenciaga bag. And, further adding to the wedding’s retro vibes, the newlywed couple rode off in an old-school convertible with the top down and a “Just Married” plate on the front. And just like that... Kourt is now a wife.
That said, according to reports, you can expect a more formal ceremony at some point, but a date has yet to be announced. So fans will have to stay tuned for that. In the meantime, check out how Kardashian styled her flirty D&G mini dress below.