Since getting engaged back in October 2021, practically everyone has been wondering when Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker would tie the knot. Well, here we are: The inseparable pair of PDA enthusiasts surprised the interwebs by going down to a courthouse in Santa Barbara on Sunday, May 15 to make things official. And in typical Kardashian fashion, the Poosh founder opted for a bold look for the ceremony.

Keeping things short and sweet (read: sexy as hell), the 43-year-old eschewed a traditional long gown and opted instead for a white Dolce & Gabbana mini dress. The thigh-skimming number featured spaghetti straps with a corset-style bodice and a shiny embellished heart design in the center, right underneath the bust. Kardashian also wore a retro-inspired white hooded veil that draped delicately around her shoulders and came with attached sleeves.

The Kardashians star effortlessly pulled her courthouse wedding look together with burgundy velvet pumps — which matched Barker’s shoes — along with a simple cross necklace and a black Balenciaga bag. And, further adding to the wedding’s retro vibes, the newlywed couple rode off in an old-school convertible with the top down and a “Just Married” plate on the front. And just like that... Kourt is now a wife.

That said, according to reports, you can expect a more formal ceremony at some point, but a date has yet to be announced. So fans will have to stay tuned for that. In the meantime, check out how Kardashian styled her flirty D&G mini dress below.