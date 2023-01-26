Kylie Jenner is living her best life at Paris Haute Couture Week, turning out internet-breaking looks daily. First, she donned a lion head gown that was both meaningful and meme-able, next she went full Cinderellacore, then stunned in a spicy bondage look, and, most recently, she sported the polarizing underwear-as-outerwear trend that fashion girlies can’t get enough of.

For this season’s highly-anticipated Jean Paul Gaultier 2023 Spring/Summer Haute Couture show, the Kylie Cosmetics founder wore a runway-worthy, custom gown. The colorblock confection featured contrasting design styles that clashed wonderfully. It featured a hyper-feminine, ‘50s-inspired corset top (a favorite of Jenner’s this season), paired with a dramatic black skirt for an unexpected hint of goth.

The structured bodice included pointed bra cups in a soft shade of baby blue, with a corset-style waist in a subtle champagne tone. Jenner’s lingerie-inspired top felt reminiscent of Gaultier’s classic cone bra silhouette, but with a softer, more modernized shape.

The cinched waist overstated the reality star’s famous curves, drawing attention away from the lack of jewelry. Letting the dress take the spotlight, Jenner added nothing more than a pair of black, pointed-toe heels.

Jenner always serves dramatic looks during fashion month, and is sure to turn out many more looks as fashion month continues. Watch this space, people. The best is yet to come.