Kylie Jenner might be leaning into a new “dark feminine” era these days, but on Thursday, Oct. 24, she channeled her inner preppy Upper East Sider as she promoted her newest wave of colorful Khy puffer jackets and base layers. King Kylie appeared to be vying for Constance Billard’s queen bee crown, posing in a cherry red Y2K accessory that could have been taken straight from Blair Waldorf's closet.

As part of her latest Khy iteration, the fashion designer teamed up with Entire Studios once again for the relaunch of her previously sold-out puffer coats and other basics in three new colorways. To announce the Thursday morning launch, Jenner was her own best advertiser as she showed off some of the bodycon new styles in head-to-toe crimson on Instagram.

Kylie’s Waldorfian Style Moment

The reality star looked red hot as she modeled a tomato-hued thermal shirt with thumb holes paired with matching opaque tights in the same vibrant color — a seeming homage to Blair Waldorf, who wore a pair of nearly identical stockings on Season 1 of Gossip Girl.

While the Upper East Sider mixed the loud mod-inspired accessory with a preppy brown-and-black pinstripe blazer, a navy blue sweater dress, black-and-white ballet flats, a skinny navy tie, and a noughties style essential — a white button-up shirt with the collar popped — Jenner went for a more minimalist vibe.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

The makeup maven wore the $62 footed leggings as pants, adding a pair of clear PVC sandals with silver heels and a red version of her viral Khy puffer coat. Jenner showed off the scarlet statement stockings as she posed crouched on the ground and with her legs up in the air with the entire red color collection hanging up behind her.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner.

Her Bombshell Look

Despite taking some style cues from Blair, Jenner’s beauty inspiration was 100% Kylie. She showed off her signature jet black hair that was slightly parted to the side and styled in a voluminous blowout with pieces curling in toward her face.

Her sultry beat fit in with her “dark feminine” aesthetic, thanks to a matte mauve lipstick paired with brown lip liner, a burgundy eyeshadow, contoured cheekbones, and thick brows.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Considering Jenner’s first Khy puffer launch quickly sold out last year and several colors of the new collection are already out of stock, it looks like the star and Blair Waldorf have their trendsetter status in common.