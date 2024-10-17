Over the last few months, Kylie Jenner has explored a few different hair colors — including her most recent King Kylie-era teal transformation, her bubblegum pink moment, and her daring bleach blonde Marilyn Monroe-coded bouncy bob.

Underneath her increasingly playful wigs, she’s kept her long, rich chocolate brunette strands as natural and healthy as possible. Though just ahead of Halloween, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has officially gone to the dark side with her newest jet-black ’do.

Kylie Jenner’s Jet-Black Hair Color

On Oct. 17, the youngest Jenner sister posted a short video to her Instagram Story showing a sneak peek at her latest hair color with the cheeky caption “back to black.”

Typically, she has rocked her seldom-changed natural hue: a deep brunette with warm, almost reddish undertones that are most apparent when her long strands catch the sunlight.

Her latest color, however, is a pure “raven black” shade that leans much more cool-toned by nature. And while it’s her most recent black hair moment, it isn’t the only time she’s rocked the look throughout her career. In 2019, for instance, Jenner went from teal to jet-black.

Considering it’s officially the fall season, it’s safe to say Jenner is going darker for the cooler weather (and just in time for Halloween).

She’s In Her Goth Era For Fall ’24

In recent weeks, Jenner’s Instagram feed — and personal style — has featured more and more black tones.

The serial entrepreneur kicked off October by releasing a black leather-centric capsule collection of trench coats, mini dresses, and more under her fashion brand, Khy. What’s more, she’s been rocking a near-black shade of dark berry nail polish on her tips and toes as of late, courtesy of celebrity manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt.

The goth aesthetic is trending, after all. During fashion month, it had a major beauty moment. There was the smoky gray eyeshadow and smudged eyeliner look spotted at Huishan Zhang, the matte plum lips at Prada, and the grunge-y black makeup at DSquared2.

Needless to say: Jenner has pivoted to the dark side at the perfect time.