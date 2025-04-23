You can tell just how much an entrepreneur believes in their brand by how much they actually use their products. And Kylie Jenner is her own biggest supporter.

Not only has Jenner consistently been sporting her classic lip kit shades since launching Kylie Cosmetics in 2014, but in recent months, it’s become increasingly difficult to spot the businesswoman without a Sprinter canned cocktail in hand. In fact, the sip has become such a staple, she’s actually matching her outfits to her drink flavors now.

Perhaps her most tried-and-true products, though, come from Jenner’s clothing brand, Khy. Whether she’s enjoying a dip in the pool or relaxing at home, the youngest KarJenner always finds an excuse to wear her own designs. Her most recent look is no exception.

Kylie’s Faux Leather Mini

On April 22, Jenner shared a series of photos on Instagram to announce a Khy restock. In the pics, the 27-year-old dons a black faux leather mini skirt with a shockingly short hemline.

The skirt featured a hook and eye closure on the side seam, as well as an invisible zipper. In the caption, Jenner went so far as to call the garment her “fav faux leather mini skirt.”

She accessorized with a black leather tote bag from Miu Miu and a subtle “soap nails” manicure.

Her Crop Top Was Revealing

The spicy skirt wasn’t the only Khy item featured in the ensemble. Jenner paired the bottoms with a black baby tee from her brand, which is made from a cotton jersey material and boasts a form-fitting silhouette complete with a high crew neckline.

Despite being a wardrobe staple, the baby tee was anything but basic. The top hit just below Jenner’s chest, leaving her midriff totally exposed.

Get The Look

No need to save the look to your Pinterest inspo board: both items were part of Khy’s recent restock, which means you can recreate Jenner’s exact ‘fit.

The Faux Leather Micro Mini Skirt is available now in Black and Merlot for $178.

The Baby Tee is available in Black, Orchid Pink, Limoncello, Ecru, Light Heather Grey, and White for $42.