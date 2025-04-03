Anyone who’s ever worn latex knows it’s one of the most challenging fabrics to get in and out of. A literal lubricant is a must. Kylie Jenner, however, is no ordinary fashion girl. Perhaps it’s the KarJenner gene or her long-catalogued affinity for the style, but the Khy founder has become a pro at manipulating the unforgiving material.

She loves the style so much, in fact, that she even introduced a whole capsule collection via her ready-to-wear label. Naturally, she modeled the pieces herself, rocking all sorts of body-hugging creations including bodysuits, minidresses, and cutout numbers. She apparently couldn’t get enough of the look, though. On Wednesday, April 2, she slipped into yet another latex wardrobe choice for an entirely different business endeavor: her canned cocktail brand, Sprinter.

Kylie’s Pineapple Yellow Bra & Skirt

Juggling multiple ventures comes naturally to Jenner. When she’s not dropping new clothes to fawn over, she’s launching new vodka sodas. And the latest offerings come as a set: the “Palm Springs Pack,” with fruity inclusions like pink lemonade, mango, pineapple, and strawberry. As is tradition, Jenner starred in the campaign wearing a spicy set inspired by the sweet selection.

On top, she wore the innerwear-as-outerwear trend in a strapless pineapple yellow bra with a sweetheart neckline. She paired the scanty item with a matching high-waisted skirt. The colors meshed perfectly with the logo on her blue can. If you’ve never heard of matching your look to your drink, let this convince you to start.

Her Latex Fever

Though Kim Kardashian has always been associated with latex, thanks to Jenner’s recent romps wearing the skintight fabric, she’s co-opted the material altogether. Just last month, she modeled several of her Khy X Poster Girl offerings including a plunging bodysuit.

She also wore a crisscross halter dress that featured a gigantic décolletage-baring cutout. If the detail wasn’t eye-catching enough, it also came in a crimson hue.

She also wore another maxi dress with a more sculptural plunging neckline.

No one can keep her from wearing latex and, TBH, no one should.